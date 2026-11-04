Home » 100% dribbles, 100% aerial wins, 83% ground duels: Carlos Baleba shines before injury cuts evening short

100% dribbles, 100% aerial wins, 83% ground duels: Carlos Baleba shines before injury cuts evening short

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Carlos Baleba

Manchester United star Carlos Baleba’s night came to a premature end.

The match

The Cameroonian started the match against AS Roma in the middle of the park alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has not had the best time at the club since his move in the summer.

His evening went from bad to worse as, after finding his side 0-2 down, he had to go off injured in the 51st minute.

Nonetheless, his side finally turned the game around to win 3-2 and take a valuable three points in their quest to reach the next round of the Champions League.

Baleba impressive before injury

The midfielder gave an impressive individual performance before being substituted early in the second half due to injury.

He made one key pass in the match and completed 81% of his passing attempts. The midfielder also had a shot on goal, but it did not trouble the keeper.

Baleba completed both his dribble attempts and was fouled three times, as he was a handful for the Roman defence.

He made one interception and also recovered the ball twice.

The combative midfielder was particularly effective in his duels, winning five out of six ground battles and all of his aerial attempts, as he did not give the opposition midfielders time on the ball.

The supporters of the club will now have to wait anxiously, as he seemed to come off with a hamstring injury that will almost certainly keep him out of the international break and quite possibly some time after, into November and December, as United approach a busy run of games following the most recent rounds of international action.

United will face Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday, looking to win consecutive matches for the first time this season.

Carlos Baleba
Stats vs AS Roma
Stat Carlos Baleba
Date 03/11/2026
Match v AS Roma (H) 3-2
Sub appearances 0
Minutes 51
Goals 0
Non-penalty goals 0
Assists 0
Goals + assists 0
Minutes per goal
xG (PL)
xA (PL)
xG + xA (PL)
Avg rating 6.43
Shots 1
Shots on target 0
Page 1 of 3123
Stat Carlos Baleba
Shot accuracy % 0.0%
Conversion % 0.0%
Passes 32
Accurate passes 26
Pass accuracy % 81.3%
Key passes 1
Dribbles attempted 2
Dribbles completed 2
Dribble success % 100.0%
Tackles 0
Interceptions 1
Tackles + interceptions 1
Duels 8
Duels won 7
Duels won % 87.5%
Page 2 of 3123
Stat Carlos Baleba
Yellow cards 0
Page 3 of 3123

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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