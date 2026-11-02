Manchester United left-back Harry Amass has taken a desperate step in a bid to get his career back on track. The Englishman has managed just two appearances for the senior side this season, despite the ongoing left-back crisis at the club.

The Premier League giants were eager to bolster the position this summer to provide more cover for the ageing Luke Shaw. However, United failed to secure a move for any of the several candidates linked for the job.

Instead, the Red Devils opted to keep hold of Amass to cover in the role, but the 19-year-old has hardly had a sniff so far. Despite Shaw missing eight of the 13 games across competitions this season, Amass is yet to start a game.

The young full-back’s only appearances have come in the Champions League, where he has been afforded just 29 minutes of action. Michael Carrick has utilised Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu in the position instead of Amass, and the youngster has now made a key decision about his future.

Amass vs United left-backs, 2026/27 Player Season Competition Apps Starts Minutes Diogo Dalot 2026/27 Premier League 9 7 649 Diogo Dalot 2026/27 UEFA Champions League 2 2 180 Diogo Dalot 2026/27 Cups 1 1 90 H. Amass 2026/27 UEFA Champions League 2 0 29 L. Shaw 2026/27 Premier League 5 5 425 N. Mazraoui 2026/27 Premier League 4 1 143 N. Mazraoui 2026/27 UEFA Champions League 2 2 180 N. Mazraoui 2026/27 Cups 1 1 90 P. Dorgu 2026/27 Premier League 5 2 175 P. Dorgu 2026/27 UEFA Champions League 1 1 72

Harry Amass changes agencies

According to The Sun, Amass has switched agents for the second time since September as he prepares to leave Old Trafford. The report states: “MANCHESTER UNITED wantaway Harry Amass has changed agents for the SECOND time this season in an attempt to engineer an exit in the winter transfer window.”

“Amass, 19, has joined the Unique Sports Group agency, having only switched to M+C Saatchi Football in September.”

The report confirms that the player’s previous agency, M+C Saatchi Football, has already deleted the social media post where they announced the player’s arrival last month.

Amass worried about stagnating career

The report states that Amass is worried that his career is stagnating at Old Trafford and is eager to leave in search of regular football. It continues: “Well-placed sources say Amass is concerned he is stagnating, having secured regular playing time in the Championship last term.”

Amass’s worries are justified as well. All signs indicate that he has failed to convince Carrick so far, and his situation is unlikely to change any time soon.

The teenager played regular football in the Championship with Sheffield United in the first half of last season and moved to Norwich City in January. Unfortunately, his stay with the Canaries was cut short after a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for the rest of the season.

Amass is at a stage where he needs regular game time to facilitate his development, so his proposed desire for a change is understandable. United remain heavily linked with left-back additions in January, and a new arrival could push the Englishman further down the pecking order.

Final Thoughts

United were eyeing moves for both Lewis Hall and Alejandro Balde in the summer, and recent reports suggest that the latter is ready to leave Barcelona at the turn of the year. Amass’ contract at Old Trafford, meanwhile, expires at the end of this season, but the club have the option of an additional year.

If he does end up leaving, the Red Devils should include a sell-on clause or a buy-back option that could be helpful if the player ends up exploding in the coming years.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Amass could be tempted to leave in search of regular game time.

✅ His situation will not be helped by United’s January pursuit of a left-back

⚠️ The player could have changed agents for a different reason not related to transfer.

TPP view

We believe that Amass is likely to be frustrated by his lack of game time with the senior side. An exit in January cannot be entirely ruled out.

Feature image David Lidstrom via Getty Images