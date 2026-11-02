“I’d be curled up in a ball”: Gary Neville tears into Man United star after Chelsea debacle

Manchester United suffered another devastating loss at the weekend.

Horrible weekend

They went down 2-0 away to Chelsea in spite of playing quite well in the first half.

The Red Devils fell to pieces in the second half, and this collapse was personified best by defender Lisandro Martinez.

He was all at sea for Morgan Rogers’ opener, was beaten again by Rogers and cautioned as he pulled him down in a dangerous area.

Moments later, he gave away a penalty after a VAR intervention and was shown a second yellow card in a horrendous 15-minute spell.

Gary Neville on Lisandro Martinez

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville fumed at the role of Martinez in the game.

He asserted, “Lisandro Martinez? That’s what I expect from him, to be honest with you. I said the other week – and you’ve got to respect hat he is a World Cup winner – but every time I watch him for Manchester United he is at fault for a goal.”

Neville continued, “he was at fault for two yesterday. The first goal is solely on him.”

Martinez made headlines a few weeks ago when he launched a tirade against the club owners after a defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Referencing this, Neville scorned, “if I was giving away the goals that he is giving away, I wouldn’t be doing interviews. And to be fair, I wouldn’t be speaking out, because I have to say, I would be curled up in a ball, playing like that for Manchester United.”

He continued, “we all give goals away as defenders, but the quantity of goals he gives away is remarkable. And that defence is nowhere near good enough and it falls apart every time it is put under big pressure.”

Team performance

Neville also tore into his former side, claiming that they just fall to pieces when they go a goal down or there is any sign of trouble.

He also stated that, whilst he doesn’t think they can get relegated, they have a lot of tough games coming up as any team that is organised can give them serious trouble.

Neville stated, “Roma could do that on Tuesday, Aston Villa next weekend are very organised, [they] know how to play. After that, they come to Anfield. There are a lot of big games in front for Manchester United in these next few weeks, but it’s really worrying.”

Lisandro Martínez Season 26/27 Stat 2026/27 Apps 10 Minutes 763 Starts 9 Goals 1 Assists 0 Avg rating 6.78 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 1 Penalties conceded 0 Clean sheets 1

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images