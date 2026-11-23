Manchester United’s defensive issues were laid bare in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, 22 November at Anfield. The Red Devils were reduced to 10 men in the eighth minute when Leny Yoro got his marching orders, and would go on to concede four times without reply in the game.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino started with a back three, with Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot operating as wing-backs. Dalot has been particularly disappointing this season, and United are likely to seek an upgrade in 2027.

Ideally, the Red Devils would like someone with defensive discipline and attacking pedigree, who can quickly adapt to Pochettino’s tactics. That has seen them heavily linked with a move for United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) right-back Alex Freeman.

USMNT’s rising star

Freeman rose through the ranks at Orlando City, before moving to Villarreal this summer. Since the move, the 22-year-old has become indispensable for the Yellow Submarine, featuring in all but one game this season.

The American has also been equally decisive for his nation, most recently under Pochettino. The Argentine left his position as USMNT manager last week to take charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have subsequently been linked with several of Pochettino’s former players, including Freeman. An update on their pursuit of the player has now emerged that will certainly be of interest to fans.

Alex Freeman vs Diogo Dalot: 2026/27 Stats Stat A. Freeman Diogo Dalot Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Villarreal Manchester United Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 16 15 Minutes 891 1165 Starts 8 13 Sub appearances 8 2 Goals 1 0 Non-penalty goals 1 0 Assists 0 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat A. Freeman Diogo Dalot Goals + assists 1 0 Minutes per goal 891 – Avg rating 6.77 6.45 Shots 4 12 Shots on target 2 2 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 16.7% Conversion % 25.0% 0.0% Passes 603 560 Pass accuracy % 89.7% 81.4% Key passes 14 17 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat A. Freeman Diogo Dalot Dribbles attempted 22 28 Dribbles completed 13 11 Dribble success % 59.1% 39.3% Tackles 29 31 Interceptions 9 23 Tackles + interceptions 38 54 Blocks 1 2 Duels 114 136 Duels won 69 76 Duels won % 60.5% 55.9% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat A. Freeman Diogo Dalot Dribbled past – – Fouls won 13 3 Fouls committed 6 15 Yellow cards 2 2 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

United planning January move for Freeman

According to Football Insider, United are planning a move for Alex Freeman in the January transfer window. The report states: “Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Villarreal star Alex Freeman in January, sources have told Football Insider.”

The report insists that the USMNT speedster has been on the Red Devils’ wish list for a while and that he has impressed scouts with his performances.

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke added: “There will be players in that US national team that Pochettino will be a big fan of. If he feels any player from that squad that can come in and improve the Manchester United side, then that is something he’d be foolish not to look at as well.”

“There’s been talk of Alex Freeman the fullback from Villarreal as being a potential target, after he has been outstanding playing in Spain. Obviously defence is going to be a top priority for United over the next couple of transfer windows to try and reshape the squad, and Pochettino could be key to that deal.”

The report reiterates that Freeman is open to a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United need an upgrade at right-back.

✅ Alex Freeman has been heavily linked with United since Pochettino’s arrival.

⚠️ INEOS could target someone with Premier League experience for the job.

TPP view

We believe that United are likely to keep a close watch on Freeman, but it may be too early to suggest that he is their preferred choice for the position.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images