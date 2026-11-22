Manchester United’s pursuit of a talented young winger, who is fast earning admirers across the continent, is unlikely to be a walk in the park.

The Red Devils were keen to bolster the left-forward role over the summer, but their failure to offload Marcus Rashford, who returned from a fruitful loan spell at Barcelona, perhaps hurt their plans.

The Englishman has failed to replicate last season’s form and the Premier League giants have lacked threat on the wings. With Matheus Cunha hardly faring any better, there has been talk of further reinforcements for the position at the turn of the year.

While United will be looking for an immediate fix for the position, they are also likely to have an eye out for the future. INEOS have targeted several talented young footballers since their arrival in 2024 to build a backbone for the future and it now appears that they have unearthed another gem, this time in Georgia.

Matheus Cunha vs Marcus Rashford: 2026/27 Stats Manchester United · Forwards Stat Matheus Cunha Marcus Rashford Age 27 29 Apps 10 6 Minutes 706 356 Starts 8 4 Sub appearances 2 2 Goals 1 0 Non-penalty goals 1 0 Assists 2 0 Goals + assists 3 0 Minutes per goal 706 – Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Matheus Cunha Marcus Rashford Avg rating 6.56 5.60 Shots 16 9 Shots on target 8 4 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 44.4% Conversion % 6.3% 0.0% Passes 262 145 Pass accuracy % 83.0% 80.0% Key passes 14 13 Dribbles attempted 15 15 Dribbles completed 7 8 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Matheus Cunha Marcus Rashford Dribble success % 46.7% 53.3% Tackles 15 4 Interceptions 4 1 Tackles + interceptions 19 5 Blocks 3 0 Duels 87 40 Duels won 39 23 Duels won % 44.8% 57.5% Dribbled past – – Fouls won 15 8 Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Matheus Cunha Marcus Rashford Fouls committed 11 2 Yellow cards 0 0 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won 1 – Penalties conceded 0 – Penalties scored 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

United among clubs eyeing Tornike Kvaratskhelia

According to TEAMtalk, United are among the clubs keeping a close watch on highly-rated Georgian youngster Tornike Kvaratskhelia. The report states: “Premier League champions Arsenal have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring highly-rated Georgian youngster Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger brother of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.”

“His emergence has attracted considerable attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with TEAMtalk having previously revealed that Chelsea and Tottenham have both scouted the youngster.”

“Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa have also been keeping tabs on his development.”

The report confirms that PSG, Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta are also keeping the 16-year-old under close watch, while Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are in the race as well.

Who is Tornike Kvaratskhelia?

Tornike Kvaratskhelia is currently part of Georgian club Dinamo Tbilisi’s academy, but such has been his rise with the youth sides that he has already broken into the senior side, registering 16 appearances this season.

However, TEAMtalk point out that the left-winger, who will turn 17 in February 2027, “would not be eligible to move to England until January 2028 at the earliest under current regulations.”

That has not stopped his suitors though, with clubs keen to lay groundwork to get ahead of the competition in the race. Fast, skilful and equipped with a venomous shot, Tornike is ready to move out of the shadows of his older brother Khvicha, and carve a reputation of his own.

While United missed out on the PSG ace, they could make amends by securing the services of the teenager to sort out their left-wing issues. In Mauricio Pochettino, who took charge this week, they already have a manager with a stellar reputation of managing young footballers, and the Red Devils must use this to their advantage.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United remain alert to emergence of talented young footballers.

⚠️ Top sources are yet to link United with Tornike Kvaratskhelia.

TPP view

We believe Tornike Kvaratskhelia could be on INEOS’ wish list, but they are likely to monitor his development before making a decision over a move.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images