Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Ivan Toney, as intermediaries explore a January loan with an option to buy for the Al-Ahli striker.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino inherits a side in need of attacking reinforcements

Toney left Brentford for Al-Ahli on 30th August 2024 in a £40 million transfer, signing a four-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club.

United’s need for reinforcements has been sharpened by Benjamin Sesko’s long-term absence. Pochettino inherited a side in 18th place with eight points from 10 Premier League matches when he replaced former head coach Michael Carrick on 13th November, and has already introduced new fitness and tactical preparation measures at Carrington.

Intermediaries present Toney as a January option

United are among several Premier League clubs being kept informed about Toney’s position (via TEAMtalk). The report says: “Intermediaries are actively working behind the scenes to line up prospective options for the 30-year-old ahead of the January transfer window and beyond.”

Saudi Pro League sources have indicated that formal negotiations are yet to begin, although people close to the situation believe an agreement can be reached with Al-Ahli. The proposed structure would allow Toney to return to European football before a possible permanent transfer.

The outlet states: “TEAMtalk understands that a loan move featuring an option to buy is currently being explored to facilitate a transfer, with Toney keen on a return to European football.” Toney has 18 months remaining on his Al-Ahli contract and has scored 16 goals in 15 starts this season.

United have been contacted directly about his availability. Pochettino is said to have strongly emphasised to the club’s hierarchy that recruiting a centre-forward must be a priority. United are assessing a shortlist of attacking targets.

Toney appeals to decision-makers because they regard him as a proven Premier League focal point who would fit Pochettino’s tactical system. Reporter Graeme Bailey adds: “Crucially, we are told that a potential switch to Old Trafford is an option that would strongly appeal to Toney himself.”

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been informed that the England international could be available. Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank is also eager for his club to consider reuniting him with the forward he previously coached at Brentford.

Toney was omitted from England’s latest squad for the Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain, but he reportedly retains ambitions of featuring in England head coach Thomas Tuchel’s plans for Euro 2028. Prospective suitors are not believed to view a court case scheduled for 2028 as a major obstacle or something affecting his career at present.

Toney’s route from Northampton to Al-Ahli

Toney began his senior career at Northampton Town and became the club’s youngest first-team player at the age of 16. He scored 13 goals in 60 appearances before joining Newcastle United in 2015.

Loans at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic followed. He won the Football League Trophy and League One play-offs with Barnsley in 2015/16, before joining Peterborough United permanently in 2018 and scoring 49 goals across 94 appearances.

Brentford signed Toney in 2020 for an initial £5 million. He scored 33 times during their promotion-winning first season and left the Bees with 72 goals in 141 appearances, including 36 from 85 Premier League games. He has since won the AFC Champions League Elite with Al-Ahli in both 2024/25 and 2025/26.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Bailey is a fairly reliable journalist

✅ United will be looking at striker options due to Sesko's injury

✅ A loan would not be a problem for the budget

TPP View

This one probably has legs.

Ivan Toney Career to date Club Seasons Apps Goals Assists Goals per game Assists per game Yellow cards Red cards Al-Ahli SFC 2024/25 to 2026/27 109 87 20 0.80 0.18 16 0 Brentford FC 2020/21 to 2024/25 141 72 23 0.51 0.16 31 1 Peterborough United 2018/19 to 2019/20 94 49 13 0.52 0.14 24 1 Scunthorpe United 2016/17 to 2017/18 35 15 1 0.43 0.03 7 0 Wigan Athletic 2017/18 28 6 2 0.21 0.07 4 0 Newcastle United 2015/16 to 2016/17 4 0 0 0.00 0.00 0 0 Shrewsbury Town 2016/17 26 7 7 0.27 0.27 12 1 Barnsley FC 2015/16 21 2 2 0.10 0.10 3 0 Newcastle United U21 2015/16 9 5 3 0.56 0.33 2 0 Northampton Town 2012/13 to 2014/15 60 13 5 0.22 0.08 12 1 Source: Transfermarkt

Featured image Yasser Bakhsh via Getty Images