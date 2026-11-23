Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, 22 November, in the Premier League. While Leny Yoro’s early red card crippled the team, it was the fifth time that the Red Devils had failed to score in 11 games in the Premier League this season.

It is clear as daylight that the English giants need more firepower up top. Benjamin Sesko remains sidelined for a while, and Joshua Zirkzee has been a shadow of the player who lit up Serie A with Bologna.

United are likely to focus on their backline in 2027 but are also linked with several talented attackers. One of them is Nicolò Tresoldi, the red-hot Club Brugge striker who has captured the imagination of clubs across the continent.

A modern No. 9 who suits United

Tresoldi rose through the ranks at Hannover 96 before moving to the Jan Breydel Stadium in the summer of 2025. This season, the German Under-21 international has already scored 16 goals and registered one assist in 18 appearances across competitions.

Tresoldi scored five times in four Champions League games, forcing several clubs across the continent, including United, to take note. A clinical striker who is blessed with speed and positional awareness, the 22-year-old is a modern No. 9 who is good in the air and works hard off the ball.

The Red Devils already face competition from Chelsea, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester City in the race. However, it now appears that another European superpower has entered the race to sign the young striker.

Benjamin Šeško vs Nicolo Tresoldi: 2026/27 Season Stats Stat B. Šeško N. Tresoldi Season 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Club Brugge KV Competition All competitions All competitions Apps 6 16 Minutes 206 1271 Starts 2 15 Sub appearances 4 1 Goals 2 15 Non-penalty goals 2 11 Assists 0 1 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško N. Tresoldi Goals + assists 2 16 Minutes per goal 103 85 Avg rating 6.71 7.37 Shots 4 43 Shots on target 2 24 Shot accuracy % 50.0% 55.8% Conversion % 50.0% 34.9% Passes 42 295 Pass accuracy % 71.4% 75.5% Key passes 1 8 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško N. Tresoldi Dribbles attempted 5 21 Dribbles completed 2 7 Dribble success % 40.0% 33.3% Tackles 2 7 Interceptions 0 2 Tackles + interceptions 2 9 Blocks 0 1 Duels 30 147 Duels won 10 72 Duels won % 33.3% 49.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat B. Šeško N. Tresoldi Dribbled past – – Fouls won 1 29 Fouls committed 3 12 Yellow cards 0 1 Red cards 0 0 Penalties won – 1 Penalties conceded – 0 Penalties scored 0 4 Penalties missed 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

Bayern Munich want Nicolò Tresoldi

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich have entered the race for Tresoldi. The report states: “Milan now face another (very formidable) rival for Nicolò Tresoldi: Bayern Munich.”

“The Germans are already keeping tabs on the Bruges striker, but Harry Kane’s injury last night could prompt Kompany’s side to act swiftly, so as to replace the Ballon d’Or winner with a striker of great potential as early as the start of January.”

The report adds that the Bavarians have the funds to secure a move for the player in January, adding: “Bayern have the funds to sign him even in the January transfer window, and the appeal they could hold for the player is considerable – at least on a par with that of Milan, which has been Nicolò’s favourite team since he was a child.”

Kane’s injury could set a domino effect that could end up affect United as well.

Club Brugge set Tresoldi price

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that the Belgian club are unwilling to sanction their prized asset’s departure at any cost.

However, the fresh report points out that while Club Brugge rejected multiple offers for the player this summer, they could be open to his exit for €60 million. The report concludes: “Club Brugge, who in August had already turned down offers of between 35 and 40 million, value him at at least 60 million.”

This could be a huge boost to United’s plans, as it now appears that a move in January could be possible, provided INEOS are willing to pay a sizeable fee for his services. The report, however, adds that the player’s asking price could rise if he continues his spectacular run.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United need a new striker in January.

✅ The Red Devils have previously been linked with Nicolo Tresoldi.

⚠️ Club Brugge could wait until the summer, where the young striker could fetch a higher fee.

TPP view

We believe Tresoldi could be on United’s wish list, but winning the race for his signature in January will be tough.

Featured image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images