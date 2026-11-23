Manchester United’s reported pursuit of FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad appears to have taken an optimistic turn. The Red Devils are expected to bolster their backline after conceding 34 times in 16 games across competitions this season.

Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool, which marked the beginning of Mauricio Pochettino’s reign, was another reminder of United’s defensive woes. The Red Devils were a mess at the back in the game, with their woes compounded by an early red card to Leny Yoro.

The result is likely to speed up United’s plans to shore up the backline. INEOS’ preference for young defenders has prompted links with Nijstad, who has fast emerged as one of the most promising young defenders on the continent.

A product of the FC Twente academy, the 19-year-old broke into the senior side last season and has cemented his place in the first team this year.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that FC Twente are planning to tie Nijstad down to a new deal that could help them demand around €40 million for his signature. A fresh update on the player’s future has now emerged.

United battling Chelsea and Manchester City for Nijstad

According to SPORT, as cited by Sport Witness, United will face competition from Chelsea and Manchester City in the race for Nijstad. The previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also in the race, and this can be confirmed by the latest update.

That means that the Red Devils will not have a free run at the Dutchman, although there is also some promising news.

FC Twente set asking price

The report adds that FC Twente are willing to let Nijstad leave for €20 million (£16.7 million). A move in January is also possible, provided that the teenager is loaned back until the end of the campaign.

The report states that the Dutchman is ready to join Barcelona, who have resumed talks to sign him after failing with an attempt in the summer. However, the Catalans are reluctant to pay such a huge fee for a relatively unproven youngster.

United, meanwhile, would have no qualms about matching the Dutch club’s asking price. However, their need for defensive reinforcements is urgent, so it is unclear whether loaning Nijstad back to FC Twente would appeal to them.

The report, however, confirms that the Red Devils, along with Chelsea and Manchester City, are pushing hard for the Dutch defender, who could be a fine successor to Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire: 2026/27 Stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 11 3 14 Minutes 923 188 1111 Starts 10 2 12 Sub appearances 1 1 2 Goals 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions xG (PL) 0.35 – 0.35 xA (PL) 0.52 – 0.52 xG + xA (PL) 0.87 – 0.87 Avg rating 6.52 6.81 6.58 Shots 8 2 10 Shots on target 2 0 2 Shot accuracy % 25.0% 0.0% 20.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Passes 574 151 725 Accurate passes 501 140 641 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Pass accuracy % 87.3% 92.7% 88.4% Key passes 4 1 5 Dribbles attempted 3 1 4 Dribbles completed 3 0 3 Dribble success % 100.0% 0.0% 75.0% Tackles 10 5 15 Interceptions 18 2 20 Tackles + interceptions 28 7 35 Blocks 3 1 4 Duels 80 19 99 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Duels won 54 13 67 Duels won % 67.5% 68.4% 67.7% Dribbled past 4 1 5 Fouls won 9 1 10 Fouls committed 8 2 10 Offsides 0 1 1 Yellow cards 4 1 5 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 0 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Ruud Nijstad has previously been linked with United.

⚠️ Twente could seek a higher transfer fee given the rising interest in the player’s signature.

TPP view

We believe that while a €20 million (£16.7 million) deal for Nijstad could prove to be a masterstroke, the intense competition for his signature could complicate matters for United.

Featured image Matteo Villalba Snachez via Getty Images