Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to beat AS Roma 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Matheus Cunha played a pivotal role, having a direct hand in Bruno Fernandes’ goal from the penalty spot before scoring a brace himself.

However, Cunha’s heroics only masked the defensive frailties that Roma exposed in the first half.

Manchester United ramp up interest in signing Jacobo Ramon

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are firmly in the race to sign Como defender Jacobo Ramon.

It is understood that United’s scouting of Ramon is set to intensify following his impressive performances against them in the Champions League.

The Spaniard was one of Como’s standout performers in their 4-1 win over the Red Devils two weeks ago, and he also scored a goal in the 76th minute.

“With speculation mounting that Lisandro Martinez – recently in the news for all the wrong reasons – could be on his way out, Ramon looks to have the qualities required to step into the breach,” the report states.

Martinez is expected to depart United next year, having attracted interest from Barcelona.

Jacobo Ramón Naveros Stat Como Club Como Pos D Age 21 Apps 10 Minutes 841 Starts 8 Sub appearances 2 Goals 2 Non-penalty goals 2 Assists 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Como Goals + assists 2 Minutes per goal 421 Avg rating 7.35 Shots 11 Shots on target 4 Shot accuracy % 36.4% Conversion % 18.2% Passes 710 Pass accuracy % 91.0% Key passes 4 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Como Dribbles attempted 3 Dribbles completed 2 Dribble success % 66.7% Tackles 19 Interceptions 8 Tackles + interceptions 27 Blocks 4 Duels 87 Duels won 58 Duels won % 66.7% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Como Dribbled past – Fouls won 2 Fouls committed 5 Yellow cards 1 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Page 4 of 4 1234 Updated 4 Nov 2026

Real Madrid considering bringing back Jacobo Ramon

Meanwhile, the 6ft 5in goal-scoring defender’s progress has already attracted multiple Premier League clubs, including Chelsea.

However, it is Real Madrid who could prove to be United’s biggest obstacle in their pursuit of the Serie A star.

A product of Los Blancos’ academy, Ramon joined Como in the summer of 2025 for €2.5 million. However, Real hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause and a buy-back option.

“Sources have suggested Madrid are seriously considering a move to activate that clause next summer, which would place them in the driving seat and force any Premier League bidder to negotiate with the Spanish giants rather than Como directly,” the report adds.

For now, though, Ramon is thought to be content with his current role and regular minutes at Como, and United would have to offer him an appealing project to secure his signature.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6.5/10

Why?

✅ Signing a defender is widely thought to be United’s priority for 2027

✅ Ramon has the physicality to strengthen United’s defence

⚠️ Real Madrid hold significant power

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but they may have to wait for Real’s stance before accelerating their efforts.

Feature image Gabriele Maltinti via Getty Images