Promising Waldemar Anton update in Germany gives Man United the final motivation to seal transfer

Come 2027, defensive signings will sit firmly at the top of Manchester United’s agenda.

After overhauling the attack and midfield over the last two summer windows, the club plans to build a formidable backline next year.

In doing so, the Red Devils must recruit quality defenders who can arrive and make an immediate impact.

One such defender is Borussia Dortmund’s Waldemar Anton. The versatile centre-back, who can also operate at right-back, has long been of interest to United.

Why Waldemar Anton

United view him as an imposing, no-nonsense centre-back.

They hope to capitalise on his strength in aerial duels and ground battles, as well as his sharp reading of the game—traits the club believes will suit the intensity of the Premier League.

Beyond that, he is regarded as a “silent leader” in the Dortmund dressing room, bringing experience, organisation, and composure under pressure. He could therefore serve as a valuable role model for young defenders such as Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro.

All that said, if the Red Devils needed any extra motivation to act on their interest in Anton, they have it now thanks to the latest reports emerging from Germany.

Massive boost from Germany

Sport Bild, as cited by Buli News, claims: “Dortmund are looking to tie Waldemar Anton down to a contract beyond 2028, but negotiations are seemingly proving more difficult than initially anticipated.”

They explain: “Talks between the two parties have been progressing slowly, and a swift agreement is not in sight because the proposed salary doesn’t meet the player’s expectations.”

These tricky contract-extension talks should certainly boost United’s chances of landing Anton.

INEOS ought to move decisively, turning his head with a strong offer and the promise of a key role. Such an approach could persuade him to snub Dortmund’s extension offers entirely and allow United to snap him up at a bargain next year.

With Lisandro Martínez likely to leave amid interest from Barcelona, replacing his quality, experience, and leadership with Anton’s could prove a genuine transfer masterstroke.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Dortmund’s attempts to tie Anton down to a new deal are well reported

⚠️ The update comes from a less reliable Bundesliga source

TPP View

We believe that, given how pivotal Waldemar Anton has become for Dortmund and the level of outside interest he is commanding, he will naturally want a contract that properly reflects his growing status at the club.

Featured image Fabio Deinert via Getty Images

