Home » Pablo Barrios: Man United’s bold Atletico Madrid raid under threat from back-to-back European champions

Pablo Barrios: Man United’s bold Atletico Madrid raid under threat from back-to-back European champions

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Pablo Barrios

At the end of last week, reports emerged that Manchester United are eyeing Atlético Madrid’s tireless midfield engine, Pablo Barrios.

It was claimed that INEOS had already made enquiries about the La Liga star.

The revelation comes as the Red Devils’ summer midfield signings remain under scrutiny for failing to show the brilliance that first brought them to Old Trafford.

Pursuing Barrios would be bold. He forms a key part of Diego Simeone’s Atlético project and has been widely packaged as Koke’s heir; the next Wanda Metropolitano midfield metronome.

Like the club legend, the 23-year-old dictates the tempo of matches, recycles possession, and maintains strict tactical discipline.

Pablo Barrios 2026-27

Stat La Liga UEFA Champions League All competitions
Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27
Club Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
Competition La Liga UEFA Champions League All competitions
Apps 8 3 11
Minutes 527 215 742
Starts 7 3 10
Sub appearances 1 0 1
Goals 0 1 1
Assists 1 0 1
Goals + assists 1 1 2
Page 1 of 41234
Stat La Liga UEFA Champions League All competitions
Shots 6 2 8
Shots on target 2 2 4
Shot accuracy % 33.3% 100.0% 50.0%
Conversion % 0.0% 50.0% 12.5%
Passes 411 171 582
Pass accuracy % 88.0% 91.0% 88.9%
Key passes 10 5 15
Dribbles attempted 15 7 22
Dribbles completed 11 3 14
Dribble success % 73.3% 42.9% 63.6%
Page 2 of 41234
Stat La Liga UEFA Champions League All competitions
Tackles 9 5 14
Interceptions 11 2 13
Tackles + interceptions 20 7 27
Blocks 1 0 1
Duels 55 21 76
Duels won 32 12 44
Duels won % 58.2% 57.1% 57.9%
Dribbled past
Fouls won 7 4 11
Fouls committed 3 1 4
Page 3 of 41234
Stat La Liga UEFA Champions League All competitions
Yellow cards 0 0 0
Red cards 0 0 0
Page 4 of 41234

He is a manager’s dream, so talk of United’s interest will surely have set alarm bells ringing in Madrid.

PSG a big threat in Man United Barrios chase

Those bells are not ringing in the Spanish capital alone. They have also sounded loudly in Paris at the Parc des Princes, given what TeamTalk report:

“The side most advanced and seen as capable of testing Atleti’s resolve is Paris Saint-Germain, who sources claim remain very much in the picture, with Luis Enrique understood to be a huge admirer.”

INEOS have a big Barrios battle to win

United’s enquiries over Barrios’ potential availability should have the European champions on high alert.

PSG will almost certainly look to rival any Red Devils attempt to sign him.

INEOS must prepare for a high-stakes battle for the La Liga standout, a player in whom TeamTalk also reports interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

In the end, it will be interesting to see who wins this Barrios race and whether he becomes the next big Atlético sale.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Barrios’ Atlético brilliance makes him a prime target for Europe’s elite

⚠️ Claims remain unverified by tier-one sources

TPP view

We believe that if Manchester United press ahead for Barrios, they must prepare for a fierce transfer battle to land the Spaniard, who has established himself as one of La Liga’s standout midfield talents.

Featured image David Ramos via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

1 comment

glineosout 02/11/2026 - 23:25

Why would he want to destroy his career at our crappy club sitting on the relegation line and going backwards?

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