Barcelona ready to take Lisandro Martinez off Man United’s hands in January, but there’s a catch

Lisandro Martinez’s days as a Manchester United player may be numbered. On and off the pitch, the Argentine has been causing all sorts of trouble.

Tricky start to the season

Martinez’s pointed criticism of the United hierarchy regarding how they are running the club remains fresh in fans’ minds.

His red card against Chelsea on Saturday only added to the frustration. Booked once, he then picked up a second yellow within two minutes, conceded a penalty that Cole Palmer converted, and played a major part in the Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Fans will now be recounting just how often he has let the team down, with United conceding cheap goals in several recent matches because of his errors:

Against Ipswich, an unforced error gifted the opposition a goal. At Everton, his defensive mistake sparked the comeback.

At Fulham, his own goal cost United two points. And at Tottenham Hotspur, grappling instead of holding the defensive line allowed Dominic Solanke to score.

In recent days, suggestions have grown that he will leave next year, with Barcelona heavily linked with a move for his services.

A fresh report from Spain has now made an interesting claim about a potential switch to the Camp Nou. A defensive injury has hit Barcelona and they could do with a centre-back signing in January.

Barcelona ready to sign Lisandro Martinez

The Spanish champions are warming to the idea of a move for Martinez, as per Sport, which cites Laurie Whitwell, but there is a condition to a potential transfer:

“FC Barcelona’s interest in Lisandro is contingent on securing a financially affordable transfer. This stance aligns with the limited room for manoeuvre available to the Blaugrana due to Financial Fair Play regulations for this winter transfer window, following the significant investment made last summer with the signings of Gordon, Rodri, Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus, Livakovic, Bisiwu, and Joao Cancelo.”

Martinez’s contract situation also works in Barcelona’s favour. With his deal expiring next summer, United may struggle to get a decent transfer fee.

Talks planned over Martinez Old Trafford future

Talks are lined up to decide the defender’s future at the club, and those deliberations could yet affect any potential transfer.

Should a new deal fail to materialise, though, and the one-year extension option remain unused, the Catalan giants will be keen to take full advantage of the situation.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Builds on Lisandro Martinez to Barcelona links

✅ Barcelona’s tricky financial position is well known

TPP view

We believe that given Barcelona’s FFP struggles and Martinez’s expiring contract, the Catalan giants will look to capitalise and strike a bargain deal.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images

