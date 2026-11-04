Manchester United are gearing up for a pivotal January transfer window, with fans expecting wholesale changes to the squad.

While Michael Carrick’s future remains uncertain, it is clear that the Red Devils need reinforcements both up front and in defence.

With Benjamin Sesko injured and Joshua Zirkzee not yet established as a proven goalscorer, it is clear that any head coach will want more firepower.

With Luke Shaw once again struggling with injuries, a new left-back is urgently needed after INEOS opted against strengthening in that position during the summer.

INEOS’ January transfer plans revealed

For both deals to go through, the 20-time English league champions will need to sell players to balance the books.

According to Dean Jones, Lisandro Martinez might be the one to make way. The Argentine has struggled, and his relationship with the hierarchy is reportedly on thin ice as well.

With the World Cup winner’s contract running out next summer, INEOS could opt to cut their losses once the window opens, especially as the centre-back is in demand.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and three Serie A teams are all monitoring the ex-Ajax ace, and he could fetch a healthy price.

“Manchester United are stepping up plans to offload players in January, with sales increasingly important to their recruitment strategy. The club will aim to become active in the next window by making signings of their own. But United also need to trim the squad.

Lisandro Martinez could make way

“Without the financial boost that comes with being in Europe’s elite competition, sales will need to play a significant role in funding their ambitions. The plan is to be active in both 2027 windows, with a striker and left-back among the priorities for January.

“Lisandro Martinez is among the names being considered as a potential sale, with United weighing up the possibility of cashing in on the Argentina international.”

Despite the Argentina international‘s form, it would make very little sense to sell a centre-back when Carrick is already short on quality in that position.

Harry Maguire is not getting any younger while Matthijs de Ligt is just coming back from a long-term injury and Ayden Heaven has struggled in the limited minutes he has got.

As for Leny Yoro, he is being utilised as a full-back due to injury issues, and the defence does not need dismantling at least until next summer.

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