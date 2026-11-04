Man United plans dashed: Unai Emery close to agreeing new deal at Aston Villa

Manchester United completed a remarkable comeback win over AS Roma on Tuesday, easing the pressure on a beleaguered Michael Carrick.

The head coach was close to receiving his marching orders a couple of weeks ago, but an improved first-half display against Chelsea and the Champions League thriller will help buy him some time.

The Red Devils won for the first time in almost two months, but that will not count for anything if they cannot overcome Aston Villa on Sunday.

Interestingly, the 20-time English league champions will come face-to-face with Unai Emery, who is reportedly the dream managerial target for INEOS.

Unai Emery has worked his magic at Villa

The Spaniard has helped the Villans win the Europa League and guided them back into the Champions League twice since taking charge.

The Peoples Person has relayed that the former Sevilla boss would be open to the opportunity should the Old Trafford side approach him.

However, INEOS’ best-in-class structure will prove to be a major stumbling block, as Unai Emery prefers to call the shots, which he does at Villa Park.

Amid all this noise, The Telegraph has reported that the team from the West Midlands are close to agreeing a new long-term deal with their current manager.

United’s hopes set to be dashed

“Aston Villa are in advanced talks with Unai Emery over a new contract as the Europa League winners plan for a long-term future under their head coach.

“The former Arsenal and Paris St-Germain manager has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks, amid the uncertainty over the future of Michael Carrick, but is now providing Villa with a huge boost by signing a new long-term contract.”

Villa have even come out with a bold statement in a clear message to United. It read, “Aston Villa held an important working meeting today to plan the club’s future and lay the foundations for its long-term sporting and institutional project.

“The meeting brought together Nassef Sawiris, the club’s Chairman, and Unai Emery, alongside President of Football Operations Roberto Olabe and Director of Football Operations Damián Vidagany.

Villa release statement regarding Unai Emery

“The discussions focused on jointly planning the club’s long-term strategic direction, with positive discussions establishing a clear commitment beyond 2029 for the joint development of the club under the sporting leadership of Unai Emery based on the shared ambitions and common goal to reach excellency and keep growing during the next years.

“The objective is clear: to build an ambitious, competitive Aston Villa capable of taking on the biggest challenges and achievements.”

That would spell the end of United’s pursuit, and they will need to focus on other available targets such as Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe should Carrick get sacked. Antonio Conte is another name on the list of targets, alongside Cesc Fabregas.

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