Manchester United fans are eagerly awaiting the January transfer window, hoping against hope that some wise investments midway through the campaign can salvage their season. The Red Devils are now 17th in the Premier League table after nine games, already 17 points behind league leaders Arsenal, and just two points above Sunderland in 20th.

Former manager Ralf Rangnick’s infamous “open-heart surgery” comment now feels like the harsh reality for the English giants, who have managed just two wins in 13 games across competitions this season.

United have struggled to keep out goals, registering just one clean sheet this season and conceding 24 goals in all competitions. However, their biggest issue has been scoring, with Benjamin Sesko’s injury and Joshua Zirkzee’s indifferent form hurting the team.

Having managed just 10 goals in nine Premier League games, United are expected to add more firepower to their frontline at the turn of the year. It now appears that they have rekindled their interest in a Bundesliga target for the job.

United monitoring Serhou Guirassy

According to TEAMtalk, United were monitoring four Borussia Dortmund players during their recent clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The report states: “Manchester United were among the clubs represented at the Allianz Arena on Saturday for Bayern Munich’s huge clash with Borussia Dortmund, but TEAMtalk understands their focus was firmly on the visiting side.”

“United sent scouts to assess up to four Dortmund players, with striker Serhou Guirassy, midfielder Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha and left-back Daniel Svensson all on their radar ahead of the winter window.”

The Red Devils’ interest in Guirassy certainly makes sense, especially given the club’s struggles in front of goal this season. The Guinea striker has been on fire this season, scoring eight goals in 13 games in all competitions.

The 30-year-old will enter the final year of his contract next summer, but remains firmly in the Bundesliga giants’ plans. The report warns that prising Guirassy away from Signal Iduna Park will not be easy.

United want a new left-back

United are yet to be rewarded for investing over £150 million in the midfield this summer, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba all failing to convince so far. That has prompted talk of further reinforcements in the position, with Nmecha and Bellingham both long-term targets.

However, both players carry hefty price tags, so any move will be easier said than done. Meanwhile, Svensson has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford to strengthen a position that is fast becoming the team’s bane.

United’s overreliance on Luke Shaw has been laid bare this season, with the Englishman missing eight of the 13 games in all competitions. None of the backup options in the squad – Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, Noussair Mazraoui – are long-term solutions, and a left-back is now a priority ahead of the January transfer window.

However, the report adds that any move for the Swedish left-back is likely to be planned for the summer, concluding: “While Svensson is being monitored alongside the three Dortmund stars, any potential move is viewed more as a possibility for the summer than the January window.”

Recent reports suggest that United could have the opportunity to sign Alejandro Balde in January, which could affect their pursuit of Svensson.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ United need a new striker and a left-back in 2027.

✅ Guirassy and Svensson have been linked with United before.

⚠️ Interest in Nmecha and Bellingham could be exaggerated given the investment in midfield this summer.

TPP view

We believe that all four could be on United’s wish list for 2027, but it is unclear if any of them would be priority targets. INEOS could prefer investing in Premier League-proven talents instead.

Feature image Selim Sudheimer via Getty Images