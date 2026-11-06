Koni De Winter: Man United plan swoop that would rock Ruben Amorim’s Milan project



2027 is set to see Manchester United overhaul their backline.

After rebuilding the attack and midfield over the past two summers, it is now time to assemble a world-class defence.

As a result, INEOS are expected to prioritise quality defensive reinforcements to elevate a unit that has performed at a remarkably low level this season.

At present, the Red Devils are struggling badly to keep clean sheets. In fact, they have yet to record one in the league, and many of the goals they concede can be traced directly to defensive errors.

Consequently, tough decisions are inevitable. Lisandro Martínez is already being linked with a move away. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw could both depart if the club declines to trigger the one-year options on their expiring contracts.

That said, early hints of possible targets are already emerging.

AC Milan raid mooted

AC Milan’s Koni De Winter is the latest name to appear on INEOS’ defensive shortlist according to Mark Braus who reports in his Daily Briefing column:

“Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all among the main suitors for one of the rising talents in Serie A this season [Koni De Winter].”

Koni De Winter is one of a kind

The Belgian’s rise in Serie A has not gone unnoticed. As a result, he has become a near-permanent fixture in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Amorim clearly values him given how technically press-resistant and comfortable in possession he is, as well as his remarkable 95 per cent pass completion rate.

Moreover, standing 6ft 4in, he also dominates aerially. Combined with his physical and mental quickness, which allows him to cover ground and track runners effectively in open space, he is the sort of player any manager would dream of coaching. Therefore, United would view him as a clear defensive upgrade.

However, as serious as their interest appears, the Red Devils face a fierce transfer battle if they are to bring him to M16.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Perfectly fits Manchester United’s plan to overhaul their defence

⚠️ However, the report has not been corroborated by any other key source

TPP View

We believe that as United look to overhaul their backline, elite defenders such as Koni De Winter will naturally be considered. So the Milan centre-back is definitely one to watch.

Feature image Simone Arveda via Getty Images