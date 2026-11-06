Home » Koni De Winter: Man United plan swoop that would rock Ruben Amorim’s Milan project

Koni De Winter: Man United plan swoop that would rock Ruben Amorim’s Milan project

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko


2027 is set to see Manchester United overhaul their backline.

After rebuilding the attack and midfield over the past two summers, it is now time to assemble a world-class defence.

As a result, INEOS are expected to prioritise quality defensive reinforcements to elevate a unit that has performed at a remarkably low level this season.

At present, the Red Devils are struggling badly to keep clean sheets. In fact, they have yet to record one in the league, and many of the goals they concede can be traced directly to defensive errors.

Consequently, tough decisions are inevitable. Lisandro Martínez is already being linked with a move away. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw could both depart if the club declines to trigger the one-year options on their expiring contracts.

That said, early hints of possible targets are already emerging.

AC Milan raid mooted

AC Milan’s Koni De Winter is the latest name to appear on INEOS’ defensive shortlist according to Mark Braus who reports in his Daily Briefing column:

“Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are all among the main suitors for one of the rising talents in Serie A this season [Koni De Winter].”

Koni De Winter is one of a kind

The Belgian’s rise in Serie A has not gone unnoticed. As a result, he has become a near-permanent fixture in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Amorim clearly values him given how technically press-resistant and comfortable in possession he is, as well as his remarkable 95 per cent pass completion rate.

Moreover, standing 6ft 4in, he also dominates aerially. Combined with his physical and mental quickness, which allows him to cover ground and track runners effectively in open space, he is the sort of player any manager would dream of coaching. Therefore, United would view him as a clear defensive upgrade.

However, as serious as their interest appears, the Red Devils face a fierce transfer battle if they are to bring him to M16.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Perfectly fits Manchester United’s plan to overhaul their defence

⚠️ However, the report has not been corroborated by any other key source

TPP View

We believe that as United look to overhaul their backline, elite defenders such as Koni De Winter will naturally be considered. So the Milan centre-back is definitely one to watch.

Feature image Simone Arveda via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Ruud Nijstad: FC Twente hatch plan to foil...

Alejandro Balde’s decision timeline confirmed as crucial conditions...

Another Jason Wilcox disaster: Man United overpaid by...

Archie Brown on Man United’s radar with Liverpool...

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Daniel Farke breaks silence on Man...

Marcus Tavernier: Man United join PL rivals in...

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.