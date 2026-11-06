Home » Ruud Nijstad: FC Twente hatch plan to foil Man United’s January swoop for defender

Ruud Nijstad: FC Twente hatch plan to foil Man United’s January swoop for defender

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti

FC Twente are reportedly plotting a decisive move to thwart Manchester United’s plans to sign Ruud Nijstad during the January transfer window.

Nijstad interest

Having focused their attention on strengthening their midfield department in the summer, United are now expected to turn their focus to other positions.

In addition to signing a left-back, United are also believed to be searching the market for additions in central defence. Nijstad is among a number of options under consideration.

Nijstad, who stands at around 1.95 metres tall, is seeing his reputation grow due to his impressive performances for Twente. So far this season, the 18-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions, including 10 in the Eredivisie.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United are admirers of Nijstad. He is under contract until 2029, but according to El Nacional [via SportWitness], Twente are looking to tie him down to fresh terms in an effort to exert greater control over his future.

Nijstad latest

Twente are hopeful that with a new deal, Nijstad’s price tag will skyrocket to around €40 million (£33.3 million).

Should he put pen to paper on Twente’s proposal, Nijstad will earn more than his current remuneration. Twente wish to reward him for his performances while also discouraging any approaches that may arrive for him during the winter window.

It is understood that United are also facing stiff competition for his services.

Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals
Edwin van der Sar Netherlands GK 2005–2011 266 0
Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands FW 2001–2006 219 150
Daley Blind Netherlands U 2014–2018 141 6
Jaap Stam Netherlands DF 1998–2001 127 1
Robin van Persie Netherlands FW 2012–2015 105 58
Arnold Mühren Netherlands MF 1982–1985 98 18
Joshua Zirkzee Netherlands FW 2024– 84 10
Donny van de Beek Netherlands MF 2020–2024 62 2
Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands DF 2024– 61 3
Raimond van der Gouw Netherlands GK 1996–2001 60 0
Jordi Cruyff Netherlands FW 1996–2000 58 8
Memphis Depay Netherlands FW 2015–2017 53 7
Tyrell Malacia Netherlands DF 2022–2026 50 0
Wout Weghorst Netherlands FW 2023 31 2
Timothy Fosu-Mensah Netherlands DF 2016–2021 30 0
Alexander Büttner Netherlands DF 2012–2014 28 2
Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Barcelona reportedly offered €8 million (£6.7 million) for Nijstad towards the end of the summer window, which was rebuffed by Twente.

The Blaugrana have not given up and are prepared to offer up to €25 million (£20.8 million) for the Dutchman. Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on him.

The mentioned clubs are in possession of favourable scouting reports regarding Nijstad. For the time being, nothing concrete appears to be happening, although it is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Featured image Matteo Villalba Snachez via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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