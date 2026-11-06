Ruud Nijstad: FC Twente hatch plan to foil Man United’s January swoop for defender

FC Twente are reportedly plotting a decisive move to thwart Manchester United’s plans to sign Ruud Nijstad during the January transfer window.

Nijstad interest

Having focused their attention on strengthening their midfield department in the summer, United are now expected to turn their focus to other positions.

In addition to signing a left-back, United are also believed to be searching the market for additions in central defence. Nijstad is among a number of options under consideration.

Nijstad, who stands at around 1.95 metres tall, is seeing his reputation grow due to his impressive performances for Twente. So far this season, the 18-year-old has made 18 appearances across all competitions, including 10 in the Eredivisie.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United are admirers of Nijstad. He is under contract until 2029, but according to El Nacional [via SportWitness], Twente are looking to tie him down to fresh terms in an effort to exert greater control over his future.

Nijstad latest

Twente are hopeful that with a new deal, Nijstad’s price tag will skyrocket to around €40 million (£33.3 million).

Should he put pen to paper on Twente’s proposal, Nijstad will earn more than his current remuneration. Twente wish to reward him for his performances while also discouraging any approaches that may arrive for him during the winter window.

It is understood that United are also facing stiff competition for his services.

Player Nationality Born Pos United career Apps Goals Edwin van der Sar Netherlands – GK 2005–2011 266 0 Ruud van Nistelrooy Netherlands – FW 2001–2006 219 150 Daley Blind Netherlands – U 2014–2018 141 6 Jaap Stam Netherlands – DF 1998–2001 127 1 Robin van Persie Netherlands – FW 2012–2015 105 58 Arnold Mühren Netherlands – MF 1982–1985 98 18 Joshua Zirkzee Netherlands – FW 2024– 84 10 Donny van de Beek Netherlands – MF 2020–2024 62 2 Matthijs de Ligt Netherlands – DF 2024– 61 3 Raimond van der Gouw Netherlands – GK 1996–2001 60 0 Jordi Cruyff Netherlands – FW 1996–2000 58 8 Memphis Depay Netherlands – FW 2015–2017 53 7 Tyrell Malacia Netherlands – DF 2022–2026 50 0 Wout Weghorst Netherlands – FW 2023 31 2 Timothy Fosu-Mensah Netherlands – DF 2016–2021 30 0 Alexander Büttner Netherlands – DF 2012–2014 28 2 Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

Barcelona reportedly offered €8 million (£6.7 million) for Nijstad towards the end of the summer window, which was rebuffed by Twente.

The Blaugrana have not given up and are prepared to offer up to €25 million (£20.8 million) for the Dutchman. Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on him.

The mentioned clubs are in possession of favourable scouting reports regarding Nijstad. For the time being, nothing concrete appears to be happening, although it is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Featured image Matteo Villalba Snachez via Getty Images