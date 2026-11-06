Manchester United are expected to sign a left-back in January.

Ideally, they should have pursued that deal last summer. However, after spending more than £150 million on a midfield rebuild, the club could not secure a marquee left-back and failed to sign their top target, Lewis Hall.

A bargain deal for Alejandro Balde was discussed at the time, but the Spaniard chose to remain at Barcelona. As a result, INEOS did not sign a left-back.

That decision has proved to be a transfer blunder: injuries have repeatedly left United without a natural left-back option, forcing makeshift solutions that have struggled in recent games.

The hope now is that United have learned their lesson and will move decisively for a left-back in January.

One option that could satisfy this particular transfer need is Alejandro Balde. The left-back reportedly regrets his decision to stay at Camp Nou, where he continues to be overlooked, and he wants to leave, with the Premier League his preferred destination.

Balde and his entourage making moves for winter transfer

While this interest has been well reported, an interesting update has now emerged.

Spanish outlet Sport reveals that “[Balde’s] representative, Jorge Mendes, is collecting offers and surveying the main European clubs with the aim of making a decision during the month of December.”

Given that most clubs will struggle to meet the €40 million (£33 million) asking price, Balde and his camp are proposing a loan instead:

“[They] consider a transfer with a purchase option more viable, which could even become mandatory if certain conditions are met. At the Blaugrana club, they hope, at least, that this loan revalues the footballer to carry out a very important net sale operation in the summer. Being a youth player, the benefits would be total for Barça.”

Contacts initiated

Contacts have already been established:

“Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester United have heard the conditions of a possible operation, although neither has yet made a final decision.”

It will now come down to which club can present the best plan for the La Masia graduate.

Hopefully that club is United, who desperately need capable cover for Luke Shaw.

A loan for Balde until the end of the season would be precisely the kind of calculated gamble INEOS should be willing to take: the Spaniard could use the second half of the campaign to audition for a permanent role and, with any luck, earn it at the end.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Builds on the existing Balde transfer chatter

✅ Loan with conditions to make the deal permanent, an angle backed by multiple key sources

TPP view

We believe there is a strong chance that if Balde leaves Barcelona in January, it will be on a loan. United should stay alert and push to strike a deal, with more clubs now showing interest.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images

