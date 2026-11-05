Man United set to take different approach if Michael Carrick is sacked in the coming weeks



Manchester United’s 3-2 win over AS Roma may have eased the pressure on Michael Carrick.

However, it has not changed the difficult position that his United side still occupies.

Before that dramatic comeback victory over Roma, the Red Devils were enduring a nine-match winless run. Sadly, those results accurately reflected the poor performances the team had been producing.

Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L

That dreadful sequence now leaves United 17th in the Premier League table, just two points ahead of bottom-placed Sunderland.

A proper resurgence is still needed for Michael Carrick to save his job

Ultimately, the win over Roma will count for little if United fail to build upon it with a sustained run of victories. Should wins continue to elude them, INEOS may have little choice but to sack Carrick and appoint a better tactician capable of sparking a genuine revival.

According to Sky Sports, should the Red Devils decide to relieve the former midfielder of his duties, they intend to replace him immediately:

“Manchester United are set to avoid appointing an interim manager should they decide to sack Michael Carrick.”

Bold, yet perhaps the best way forward

Apparently, the Old Trafford hierarchy has no wish to repeat the scenario of installing an interim while searching for a permanent head coach.

This would be a bold decision for United if Carrick departs, but it is one they should take.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then Carrick secured the role after impressing in caretaker spells, only for the job ultimately to prove bigger than them.

By securing the top candidate straight away and letting him begin the transformation at once, the club would avoid throwing away an entire season while waiting until the end to make a decision that could, and should, have been made earlier.

That said, Didier Deschamps has now been added to United’s managerial targets, and the Frenchman has already been contacted.

The Red Devils are therefore far from short of candidates should they choose to move on from Carrick.

Featured image by Alex Pantling via Getty Images