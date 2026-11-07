Nico Paz: Como director spills the beans on Man United target’s future amid Real Madrid speculation

Manchester United are laying down succession plans for their mercurial skipper Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese’s spectacular 2025/26 campaign, during which he registered a record 21 assists in the Premier League, helped the Red Devils finish third in the league.

If supporters expected the 32-year-old to continue his golden run this campaign, they have been left disappointed. Fernandes has managed five goals and just two assists in 13 games across all competitions to date, and United are subsequently 17th in the league table after nine games.

It is clear that the English giants are heavily reliant on their talisman, and every time he struggles, the team hits an off note as well. With Fernandes also in the final 12 months of his contract, it is imperative that United bring in an able heir soon.

Recent reports suggest that they have found a candidate in Como starlet Nico Paz.

United want Nico Paz

Paz has been a revelation since leaving Real Madrid to join Como in the summer of 2024. Last season, the 22-year-old registered 13 goals and eight assists in 40 games across all competitions.

This campaign, the Argentine has hit a higher gear, and has already amassed six goals and eight assists in 13 appearances. United got a first-hand account of the player’s capabilities when he single-handedly destroyed them in the Champions League last week.

Paz scored two goals and set up one more as Cesc Fabregas’ side secured a 4-1 win at home. The Argentine’s performance has reportedly convinced the Red Devils, but Los Blancos are looming large amid speculation of a buy-back clause.

Como sporting director Carlalberto Ludi has now provided an update on the player’s future.

N. Paz Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Como Como Como Competition Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 9 4 13 Minutes 734 318 1052 Starts 9 4 13 Sub appearances 0 0 0 Goals 3 3 6 Non-penalty goals 3 3 6 Assists 3 5 8 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Goals + assists 6 8 14 Minutes per goal 245 106 175 Avg rating 7.66 8.37 7.87 Shots 32 13 45 Shots on target 12 6 18 Shot accuracy % 37.5% 46.2% 40.0% Conversion % 9.4% 23.1% 13.3% Passes 458 187 645 Pass accuracy % 88.0% 85.0% 87.1% Key passes 18 7 25 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Dribbles attempted 31 17 48 Dribbles completed 18 10 28 Dribble success % 58.1% 58.8% 58.3% Tackles 24 11 35 Interceptions 6 7 13 Tackles + interceptions 30 18 48 Blocks 5 2 7 Duels 100 58 158 Duels won 58 31 89 Duels won % 58.0% 53.4% 56.3% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 9 8 17 Fouls committed 13 10 23 Yellow cards 1 1 2 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – Penalties conceded – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Page 4 of 4 1234 Updated 7 Nov 2026

Paz 100% a Como player

Speaking to Radio Radio, as cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Ludi insisted that he feels sorry for Como fans because they have to deal with transfer rumours every year. He said: “I put myself in the shoes of Como’s supporters, because every November and every March – whether due to media speculation or for other reasons – it always comes up that Real Madrid are taking all their players back home.”

“This year the talk is of Jacobo Ramon and, over the next two seasons, of Nico Paz.”

The Italian club’s sporting director acknowledged Los Blancos’ buy-back clause in Paz’s deal, but hinted that any potential sale would be on Como’s terms. He continued: “The truth is that we struck a good deal last summer. Nico Paz is 100 per cent a Como player. Real Madrid have retained a buy-back option until a specific date during the transfer window, as is to be expected.”

“It would, however, be a sale that would recognise the value of our work and would also be important for the club. We’ll work out how to manage the situation during the season, as we’ve always done over the years, thanks in part to the fantastic relationship we have with Madrid.”

“For now, we must enjoy having him in our squad, because he really is an incredible star player.”

The comments further suggest that prising the Argentine away from the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia will not be easy. However, United must acknowledge that replacing Fernandes will come at a price and a move for Paz, even though initially costly, could end up becoming a masterstroke.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images