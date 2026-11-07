Marco Carnesecchi: Man United have Italian on radar to replace underperforming star

Manchester United have not started the 2026/2027 season in any way, shape or form as they would have imagined in August.

Season

The Red Devils currently sit 17th in the league and have only won one match out of nine.

What’s more, they have been dumped out of the League Cup and have won two and lost two of their Champions League matches so far.

United signed Senne Lammens last season from Royal Antwerp and he hugely impressed in the United goal, marking a big step up from Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir.

Nonetheless, this season has been more of a challenge and even though he has not made many big errors, he has conceded too many goals for a United keeper.

Marco Carnesecchi links

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb have jumped on this possible dissatisfaction with the job Lammens is currently doing and linked the club to Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi.

The outlet states, “Marco Carnesecchi is on Manchester United’s radar.”

The site continues, the “Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi has caught Manchester United’s eye. The Reds are keen to sign the Nerazzurri player as a backup, partly based on his performances in recent months.”

Tuttomercatoweb also claim, “while Senne Lammens was excellent during his first season—even winning awards for his performances—he has now conceded 23 goals in 13 matches, with only one clean sheet to his name so far, against Sabah.”

United could even look to do a deal for the Italian as early as January, according to the site.

One potential complexity is that the keeper signed a deal in the spring which keeps him contracted at the club until 2030.

Nonetheless, “a significant contract extension, though one that might not necessarily put an end to the Red Devils’ pursuit—even if the fee demanded by Atalanta is far from low.”

What’s more, “it is clear that the ups and downs of this season in Bergamo could make a potential departure more likely,” even if Atalanta have little history in selling their top stars in the winter market.

Carnesecchi has played 15 matches this season in all competitions, conceding 25 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 2/10

Why?

⚠️ Whilst Lammens has been far from impressive, Carnesecchi’s record is hardly better

⚠️ With limited funds and needs in defence and attack, United are unlikely to spend on a goalkeeper in January

TPP view

We believe that Manchester United have limited funds for January and currently have much greater needs than improving the goalkeeping situation.

Marco Carnesecchi Season stats 26/27 Stat Serie A UEFA Europa Conference League All competitions Apps 10 5 15 Minutes 900 450 1350 Starts 10 5 15 Saves 40 18 58 Goals conceded 15 4 19 Save % 72.7% 81.8% 75.3%

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images