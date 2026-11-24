

Leny Yoro’s red card against Liverpool has been overturned by the FA after Manchester United appealed the decision. He is now cleared to face Brentford on Saturday.

Yoro dismissed early in heavy Anfield defeat

The Frenchman was sent off after eight minutes of United’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on 22nd November 2026. The defender was penalised for fouling Alexander Isak and denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Referee Sam Barrott initially showed the Frenchman a red card before the decision was checked and confirmed by VAR John Brooks. Yoro’s challenge came from behind as Isak moved towards goal.

United head coach Mauricio Pochettino disputed the decision after the match. The Argentine argued that Isak did not have control of the ball and that goalkeeper Senne Lammens would have reached it.

The Red Devils subsequently notified the FA on 23rd November that they intended to appeal. Without a successful challenge, Yoro would have served a one-match domestic suspension against Brentford.

FA overturns suspension before Brentford fixture

On 24th November 2026, the Football Association confirmed that United’s appeal had succeeded.

The statement read “Leny Yoro’s one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal…The Independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for its decision will be published in due course”.

Yoro’s Manchester United career so far

Yoro joined Manchester United from Lille on 18th July 2024. He signed a contract running until June 2029, with the club holding an option to extend it by another year.

The transfer cost €62 million, which was worth approximately £52.18 million, with a further €8 million available in potential add-ons. A foot injury suffered during his first pre-season required surgery and delayed his competitive debut until the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal on 4th December 2024.

The defender scored his first United goal in a 2-2 Europa League draw at Lyon on 10th April 2025 and helped the club reach that season’s final. The Liverpool game was his 78th competitive appearance for the Red Devils.

Leny Yoro 2026/27 Stat Premier League Champions League League Cup Leny Yoro Apps 8 3 1 12 Minutes 456 254 90 800 Goals 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 0 0 0 0 Red cards 1 1 0 2

Final Thoughts

The FA has upheld United’s appeal against Yoro’s red card.

The defender is available to face Brentford.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images