Unai Emery says Man United have this crucial match-winning trait in common with Barcelona

On Sunday, Old Trafford will play host to a Premier League clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The Red Devils arrive on the back of a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over AS Roma, while Villa travel north after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona.

Winless in the Premier League for the past two months and conceding goals week after week, many would argue that if ever there was a moment for Villa to visit Old Trafford and leave with a result, this is it.

Villa supporters will look at Sunday’s clash and sense that, after eight frustrating trips to the Theatre of Dreams, they might finally depart with a smile.

Emery thinks Villa are in for a tough evening at Old Trafford

Yet as the Villans look forward to a promising Sunday evening, their head coach Unai Emery has already issued a clear warning to both players and fans. This will not be the straightforward three points many assume it should be, given the Red Devils’ current struggles.

He made his point clear when speaking to the media, as per the Football Presse:

“We lost to Barcelona because of the level we faced — the highest level in the Champions League. Manchester United is at the same level as Barcelona,” Emery said.

“Man United are a fantastic club. They were performing very well and achieved the Champions League.

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“And this season they are playing well in the Champions League. They have not been consistent in the league, but they should recover, hopefully not against us. It’s a difficult match.”

Win over Roma could be United’s turning point

Emery is right to remain wary of United.

If this side can recapture the intensity they showed in the second half against Roma on Tuesday, they will prove far too strong for Villa to handle.

On paper, this United squad ranks among the strongest in the division. The missing ingredient has been confidence.

That victory over Roma delivered a major confidence boost, and it could yet prove the turning point of their season. The players now have every reason to dig in and produce a proper battle against Villa, building on Tuesday’s performance.

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