Manchester United fans plan huge green-and-gold protest during Aston Villa clash

Manchester United supporters are being urged to stage another ownership protest when the Red Devils host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday. Fans have been asked to wear green and gold, release balloons and avoid spending money inside the stadium.

Ownership opposition returns to Old Trafford

Supporter opposition to the Glazer family dates back to their leveraged £790 million takeover in 2005, which loaded debt onto the club. Green and gold, the colours of United’s former identity as Newton Heath, subsequently became closely associated with the protest movement.

Thousands joined a demonstration organised by The 1958 in March 2025, when ticket prices, redundancies and the club’s debt were among the grievances. That month, United announced plans to leave Old Trafford and construct a proposed 100,000-capacity stadium nearby.

The 1958 and The Red Army then led a protest in September 2026 over season-ticket bans and the treatment of supporters accused of ticket touting. During Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against AS Roma, green-and-gold balloons and tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch, briefly delaying play.

Green-and-gold display planned for Villa fixture

The 1958, which has more than 150,000 members, issued its latest appeal on Friday night, calling for supporters to demonstrate their “anger at the ownership” (via the Manchester Evening News).

Its message read: “Bring your own balloons, scarves and shirts to get behind the team and show the owners we want to stay at Old Trafford and want to see ownership gone.”

The 1958 said the demonstration had been organised by a coalition including Reclaim the Stretford End, South Stand United and Retro Reds. Its stated complaints include the ownership, rising debt, declining standards, the treatment of season ticket holders and the prospect of Old Trafford being demolished as part of the stadium project.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that three people were arrested for throwing objects onto the pitch during the Roma fixture.

Protest accompanies a pivotal Premier League game

The demonstration will unfold against an important sporting backdrop. Head coach Michael Carrick’s side are seeking their first league win since August, having recorded one victory from their opening nine Premier League matches.

A highly visible green-and-gold display is the likeliest outcome on Sunday, with the organisers attempting to separate their support for the team from their opposition to the ownership.

Final Thoughts

The 1958 has called for another ownership protest during Sunday’s match against Aston Villa.

Supporters have been urged to wear green and gold, release balloons and avoid spending money inside Old Trafford.

The protest will take place days after the Roma fixture was briefly delayed by objects thrown onto the pitch.

United will seek their first Premier League victory since August amid the demonstration.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images