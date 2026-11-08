Man United’s bleak demise illustrated with brief stint at the foot of the Premier League

Manchester United fans have had to get used to many things they were previously unaccustomed to over the past few years.

Decline

The Red Devils were serial Premier League winners during the 1990s and 2000s.

Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 with his 13th Premier League title, and United were firmly on top of English football.

Fast forward 13 years of suffering, and United have found themselves in an embarrassing situation.

Whilst it is true that Michael Carrick’s side need to play later this afternoon against Aston Villa, the Red Devils found themselves in 20th position in the league earlier this afternoon.

20th place embarrassment

The Red Devils have amassed just seven points from nine matches this season.

They have recorded one win against Ipswich Town back in August, and have lost four and drawn four in a horrendous season to date.

The Mancunian side have only managed 10 goals and have conceded 15 at the other end.

United started the day in 18th place after Nottingham Forest surprisingly defeated Manchester City 3-1 yesterday.

Scores on Sunday had consigned United to bottom place in the league in unfortunate circumstances.

After Sunderland took the lead against Chelsea through an Enzo Le Fee penalty, the Black Cats moved onto eight points.

With Crystal Palace drawing at the time with Liverpool, United were rock bottom of the table on goal difference.

Nonetheless, Alexis Mac Allister saved United’s blushes when he scored in the 40th minute to send the Eagles below Carrick’s side.

United will hope they can climb up to 16th with a win over Villa later today and, after the international break, pull clear of the drop zone once and for all this season.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images