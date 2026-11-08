Manchester United Women travelled to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

First half

The hosts had the first chance of the match as Amalie Vangsgaard flashed a ball across goal, but striker Chasity Grant could not get on the end of it.

It took United seven minutes to get their first chance, when Jayde Riviere’s cross was met by Ella Toone in the box, but her header was directed straight at the Villa keeper, Akane Okuma. On 22 minutes, Toone’s header drifted wide of the goal.

On 25 minutes, Hinata Miyazawa unleashed a stunning drive from range, but her effort rattled off the crossbar with Okuma left stranded. Just after the half-hour mark, Elisabeth Terland dragged the ball back, but Toone could not tap in the opener.

Simi Awujo was the next United player to have a chance, but the Canadian’s effort was straight at the keeper. The half-time whistle blew with the Red Devils being frustrated once again, as they were against Everton last weekend.

Second half

Anna Sandberg was the first to have a shot, but her effort was considerably over the bar.

Villa began the second half in much better fashion, and Vangsgaard’s shot had to be well stopped by Phallon Tullis-Joyce to keep the scores level.

The game turned into more of a basketball match as both teams squandered transition chances, but it was Oriane Jean-Francois who forced a stunning save from United’s keeper.

Tullis-Joyce had to produce an athletic fingertip save to keep the scores level just after the hour mark.

United composed themselves, though, and found a much-needed goal on 73 minutes.

Good work from Andrea Medina down the left-hand side set up Hannah Lundkvist, whose delightful cross picked out Julia Zigiotti, who headed in at the back post. 1-0 United.

On 83 minutes, Sandberg played a lovely ball through and Terland was inches away from making vital contact on the ball.

The referee signalled there would be three minutes of added time as United were holding on to their lead.

The full-time whistle blew and United managed to hold on to the victory to get back to winning ways in the league. The Red Devils are now 11 games unbeaten as they closed within one point of the Champions League places.

Featured image by Gareth Copley via Getty Images