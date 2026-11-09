Mauricio Pochettino’s stance on Man United job emerges ahead of fresh boardroom talks

Omar Berrada was seen celebrating Manchester United’s stoppage-time equaliser against Aston Villa, as the Red Devils jumped to 18th from 19th position after picking up a point from their 4-4 draw.

Berrada and Jason Wilcox have both come under scrutiny for their failure to properly strengthen Michael Carrick’s squad over the summer, as well as their reluctance to part ways with the underperforming head coach.

United are in the relegation zone and could find themselves in 20th position before kick-off against Liverpool at Anfield after the international break. Yet, the pair have still not taken any action.

Talks over Michael Carrick’s future anticipated

According to talkSPORT, Michael Carrick’s position at Manchester United remains uncertain. However, sources close to the head coach indicated “all was calm” on Sunday night into Monday morning.

It is claimed that fresh boardroom talks are expected before United’s visit to Merseyside late in November.

United are open to adding to Carrick’s coaching staff to give him more support. Earlier today, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming there is interest in Bayern Munich assistant Aaron Danks.

However, talkSPORT suggests it would be difficult to bring him to Old Trafford mid-season.

Mauricio Pochettino’s thoughts on Manchester United role

Meanwhile, the hierarchy are thought to be reluctant to appoint an interim manager should they decide to sack Carrick.

It is understood Eddie Howe, who left Newcastle United in the summer, would be a leading contender for the United role.

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would also reportedly be interested in taking over the helm.

Pochettino is currently in charge of the United States national team, who performed well at the World Cup in the summer.

He was accordingly rewarded with a new contract in August. The Argentine tactician’s new deal runs through to the 2030 World Cup, but his willingness to lead the Red Devils may make any pursuit relatively straightforward.

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