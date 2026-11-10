Home » Nathan Collins among three defenders on Man United’s radar ahead of January window

Nathan Collins among three defenders on Man United’s radar ahead of January window

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh

Manchester United’s weak backline has completely derailed Michael Carrick’s project at Old Trafford.

United scored four goals against Aston Villa and yet only managed to pick up a point, a result that is likely to hammer the final nail in Carrick’s coffin.

United have conceded the most goals of any club in Europe’s top five leagues across all competitions this season.

Carrick and his staff must share some responsibility for United’s disjointed structure, but everyone except the club’s hierarchy knew the Red Devils would struggle this season if they did not bring in new defensive leaders to replace the gutless figures at the back.

Ten Premier League matches later, United find themselves in the relegation zone with players like Lisandro Martinez showing they are not fit to wear the club’s famed shirt. However, it is Carrick who is expected to be the first departure.

Manchester United interested in Nathan Collins

According to the Daily Mail, United chose to delay the overhaul of their defence until next year when they focused on rebuilding the midfield last summer, but this has proved to be a costly misjudgement.

This may reportedly “force” United into the transfer market in January.

It is understood that Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey have joined Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton on the list of potential targets.

Collins moved to Brentford from Wolves in a then club-record £23 million deal in 2023. Since then, the Irishman has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent centre-backs.

The 6ft 5in star, who captains Brentford, brings aerial dominance and excellent ball-carrying ability to the table.

However, he is a right-footed player, meaning United would have to bring in at least one more central defender to replace Martinez, who is expected to leave next year.

Everton’s Branthwaite is a left-footed defender who is comfortable defending large spaces.

Feature image Octavio Passos via Getty Images

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million followers. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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