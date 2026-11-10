Pio Esposito delivers instant statement to Ineos after dominating Inter Milan win over Como

Some believe Manchester United would be in a far better position if they had a clinical striker leading the line.

Games such as the first half against Chelsea, in which the side squandered a host of clear-cut chances, could easily have finished differently.

Benjamin Sesko remains United’s only out-and-out striker, yet persistent fitness problems have prevented him from starting a single game this season. He is currently out injured and may be sidelined for some time.

Without him, the team lacks his physicality, his penalty-box presence that keeps centre-backs on their toes, and his aerial ability to attack long crosses or balls played over the top. In short, they miss a true focal point in attack.

Securing the right alternative in the winter window has therefore become necessary, and work is already underway to identify the ideal cover.

As per Calciomercato, the Red Devils are back on the trail of Pio Esposito.

The 6ft 3in Inter Milan forward ranks among the most exciting young striking talents in Europe.

Stat Pio Esposito Current club Inter Milan Season 2026/27 Apps 13 Minutes 693 Clean sheets 5 Clean sheet % 38.46 Goals 4 Source: Transfermarkt

He combines physical power and aerial dominance with elite movement inside the box. At Inter, he functions as a classic focal point, pinning centre-backs and bringing teammates into play with sharp flick-ons, while his high-pressing work rate has many tipping him as the next “most dangerous hitman”.

So far this season, he has contributed five goals and two assists in 14 appearances.

Long-standing Manchester United interest

United have been tracking Esposito for some time now. Although he only recently signed a new contract that ties him to the Nerazzurri until at least 2032, the 20-time English champions’ interest has not cooled.

“‘Red Devils’ was in fact present in the stands to watch Esposito live in the match against Como,” reveals Calciomercato.

The scouts will have returned with glowing reports: the 21-year-old scored and provided an assist as Inter beat Como 2-0. Performances of that quality can only strengthen his case as United’s preferred striker target.

Premier League battle and hefty asking price

Should INEOS decide he is their man, Calciomercato has already warned that the Red Devils may face competition from Arsenal.

Inter, for their part, will not sell lightly. “Only an astronomical offer—around €100 million—would give the Italian champions any inclination to part with the highly rated forward.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Builds on the existing Manchester United links with Esposito.

⚠️ The story comes from a less reliable source that has been known to rely on speculation at times.

TPP View

We believe that, with Esposito already on Manchester United’s radar, it is no surprise the club are continuing to scout him and monitor his development.

Featured image Alessandro Sabattini via Getty Images