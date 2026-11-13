Nico Paz: Man United chasing Como attacking midfielder as Bruno Fernandes rejects contract offer

Amid a managerial change at Manchester United, a major update has gone under the radar.

Bruno Fernandes, United’s captain, has reportedly turned down a second contract offer from United, a move that suggests the Portuguese maestro is not entirely convinced by the Red Devils’ project.

Fernandes’ current deal expires in June 2027, and, as things stand, he can talk to foreign clubs about a potential free transfer from January.

Manchester United tracking Nico Paz

According to The Sun, Manchester United have the option of an additional year on Bruno Fernandes’ deal, but his “dismal performance level and criticism of Carrick’s tactics have thrown his long-term future into doubt.”

Accordingly, United are thought to be monitoring Como playmaker Nico Paz ahead of a potential move next summer.

Paz, 22, joined the Serie A side from Real Madrid in 2024, with Los Blancos retaining a £67 million buy-back option on the Argentina international that can be activated next summer.

The Como star thrives as a number 10, a position currently occupied by Jude Bellingham.

Paz has developed tremendously under Cesc Fàbregas at Como and most recently scored a brace and claimed an assist in his side’s 4–1 win over United in the Champions League.

It is believed United were interested in Paz before his man-of-the-match performance in October.

Why Nico Paz could make a lot of sense for Manchester United

United’s priority is reportedly to strengthen their backline and bring in a striker for Mauricio Pochettino in the next two transfer windows.

N. Paz – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Competition Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 4 14 Minutes 824 318 1142 Starts 10 4 14 Goals 3 3 6 Assists 3 5 8 Avg rating 7.51 8.37 7.75 Shots 35 13 48 Shots on target 12 6 18 Passes 506 187 693 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 87.0% 85.0% 86.5% Key passes 18 7 25 Dribbles completed 18 10 28 Tackles 24 11 35 Interceptions 7 7 14 Duels 107 58 165 Duels won 63 31 94 Fouls won 13 8 21 Fouls committed 13 10 23 Yellow cards 1 1 2 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Red cards 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 13 Nov 2026

However, in the event Fernandes departs, Paz may become their prime target, given there are few better young attacking midfielders in Europe than the Argentinian star.

Furthermore, Paz can also play on the right-hand side. Bryan Mbeumo has looked more dangerous as a striker, while fellow United forward Amad is yet to show he can be relied upon to start for United, having not scored for the club since 15 December.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images