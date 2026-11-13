Man United have started transfer discussions for Martin Baturina, but they are not alone

Manchester United have struck an agreement to bring in Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s replacement.

Carrick lost his job on Thursday, after picking up just one win out of first 10 Premier League matches this term.

There is no denying the Englishman could have done better, but at the same time, the club’s hierarchy left him in a difficult situation by not properly strengthening the squad.

Manchester United have “started €80m transfer discussions” for Martin Baturina

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly expected to be backed in the January transfer window, when Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a defender and a striker.

However, a report has now emerged suggesting United are also interested in signing a midfielder.

According to The Daily Briefing, United have their eye on Como attacking midfielder Martin Baturina.

It is claimed that United and Chelsea have “already started a dialogue over a potential €80m deal for one of Serie A’s most exciting talents.”

The two clubs have reportedly communicated their desire to sign the Croatian sensation, dubbed the next Luka Modrić.

The 23-year-old is a technically gifted midfielder known for his excellent link-up play and ferocious ball-striking ability.

It is believed that a transfer could be “done” for €80m (£67m), with Baturina having “ambition to play at the highest level”.

M. Baturina – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Competition Serie A UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 10 4 14 Minutes 487 241 728 Starts 8 3 11 Goals 3 2 5 Assists 1 1 2 Avg rating 6.91 7.66 7.16 Shots 15 5 20 Shots on target 7 4 11 Passes 262 126 388 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 · Como 2026/27 Pass accuracy % 90.0% 90.0% 90.0% Key passes 9 7 16 Dribbles completed 4 8 12 Tackles 5 3 8 Interceptions 1 2 3 Duels won 22 22 44 Page 2 of 2 12 Updated 13 Nov 2026

A source for the outlet said: “Baturina is well-liked by the recruitment staff of Chelsea and Man United.

“They’ve been pushing for this deal for a while and early discussions have taken place with Como.

“There’s definitely the sense that they’d sell for the right price, but we’re a long way from an agreement as there’s at least a €20m gap in valuation between the parties at the moment.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ Midfield not a priority position for Manchester United

⚠️ Source with questionable reliability on United matters

TPP view

Martin Baturina is certainly an exciting prospect, but it is more likely that United’s name is being used to create more buzz.

Featured image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images