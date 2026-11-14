Man United Women make it 12 unbeaten with comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United Women welcomed Crystal Palace to the Progress with Unity Stadium.

First half

Elisabeth Terland had the hosts’ first chance, but her effort from distance sailed over the bar.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce had to pull off an impressive stop to keep her side level at the near post.

Terland broke through and put the ball past the keeper, but it was ruled out for offside.

The Norwegian was close again, but her effort trickled just wide of the post.

Finally, Manchester United captain Maya Le Tissier broke the deadlock.

Manchester United midfielder Jess Park picked out Le Tissier, who smashed a strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards to perfectly mark her 150th match as a Red Devil.

Jess Park, Julia Zigiotti and Simi Awujo all went close to scoring, but the Palace defence held firm and made an impressive stop on each occasion.

Second half

Palace started the second half with vigour, and Bethany England went close with a shot, but it trickled just wide of the goal.

Le Tissier flicked the ball towards goal, but her effort went just wide.

In the 65th minute, United made the game much more comfortable when they scored their second.

Park played in Elisabeth Terland, and she kept her cool to slot the ball past the Palace keeper.

The game became more transitional, and Lea Schüller almost added a third, but her shot went just over the crossbar.

Teri doubles our lead! ✌️🇳🇴 Watch the match live on @SkySportsWSL 📲 https://t.co/V4gluP4cv0 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 14, 2026

The match petered out in a 2-0 win, and Eva Olid’s side made it 12 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

United now find themselves fourth and just one point behind the Champions League places and London City Lionesses.

Man United Women results 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 14/11/2026 FA WSL H Crystal Palace W 2-0 W 08/11/2026 FA WSL A Aston Villa W 1-0 W 31/10/2026 FA WSL A Everton W 0-0 D 28/10/2026 WSL Cup H Burnley W 3-0 W 25/10/2026 FA WSL H Manchester City W 1-1 D 21/10/2026 WSL Cup A Liverpool W 5-3 W 18/10/2026 FA WSL A Charlton Athletic W 3-1 W 03/10/2026 FA WSL H Liverpool W 1-0 W 30/09/2026 WSL Cup A Durham W 5-1 W 27/09/2026 FA WSL H West Ham W 2-1 W 23/09/2026 WSL Cup H Sheffield United W 10-1 W 19/09/2026 FA WSL A Arsenal W 1-1 D 13/09/2026 FA WSL H Chelsea W 0-5 L 04/09/2026 FA WSL A London City Lionesses W 1-2 L

Featured image by Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images