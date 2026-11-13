Worrying Patrick Dorgu injury update emerges days after answering late Denmark call-up

Manchester United left-back Patrick Dorgu returned from injury in Manchester United’s 4–4 draw with Aston Villa, having been sidelined since the September international break.

The Dane returned with a bang, playing a pivotal role as United salvaged a point.

Patrick Dorgu stats Stat 2025/26 2024/25 2024/25 2021/22 Club Manchester United Manchester United US Lecce FC Nordsjaelland Reserves Season 2025/26 2024/25 2024/25 2021/22 Apps 28 20 23 3 Minutes 1580 1522 2000 34 Goals 4 0 3 0 Assists 4 1 1 0 Source: Transfermarkt · Updated 13 Nov 2026

His assist for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee and his own strike in the dying minutes secured the 4–4 draw, denying Villa a 4–2 win.

Just a day after his heroics against Villa, Dorgu, who was not initially expected to link up with Denmark, received a national-team call-up. He honoured the call-up, but in hindsight, it appears he should not have.

Dorgu to miss Denmark’s Nations League fixture and return to Manchester United

Providing an update on the Danish squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures today, Danish outlet Fodboldlandsholdene reported:

“Dorgu ruled out of the squad

“Patrick Dorgu has undergone a series of tests ahead of the matches, but unfortunately will not be fully fit in time.”

They quoted team doctor Morten Boesen, who stated:

“We have carried out a series of tests on Dorgu, and he has not performed well enough to be ready to play in the two matches. He needs further recovery time after his injury, so we are sending him home for additional rehabilitation.”

This update will raise serious concerns ahead of Man United’s clash with Liverpool when the Premier League resumes.

Before Dorgu’s return, United’s left flank struggled significantly without a natural left-back.

Luke Shaw hope

While Dorgu’s return provided a major boost to the squad, the frustrating possibility now arises that he was rushed back too soon.

On a positive note, however, Luke Shaw could be available for United’s visit to Anfield as the Mauricio Pochettino era kicks off.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

