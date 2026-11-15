Calvin Bassey considered “strong option” for Man United as Pochettino aims to strengthen defence in January

New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino is known for his high-intensity, attacking style of play, with his USMNT side most recently scoring six past Haiti.

However, at United, Pochettino’s first major task would be to stabilise a defence which has conceded more goals across all competitions than any other side in Europe’s top five leagues.

As such, a new central defender is likely to be Pochettino’s top priority in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Fulham star “among Pochettino’s Man Utd targets”

According to The Telegraph, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey is expected to feature prominently on Mauricio Pochettino’s list of Manchester United targets for January.

It is understood Pochettino will want to strengthen United’s defence “as a matter of urgency.”

Bassey is thought to be considered a “strong option” for United after making a solid start to the season at Fulham.

The 6 ft 1 in central defender has the pace to play in a high line and is also physically imposing.

Furthermore, he is capable of playing at left-back, which would help the incoming United manager, given Luke Shaw is the only senior option in that area.

C. Bassey – 2026/27 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Competition Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 10 2 12 Minutes 900 118 1018 Goals 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 Avg rating 6.93 4.66 6.67 Passes 742 159 901 Pass accuracy % 89.0% 91.0% 89.4% Key passes 0 0 0 Tackles 17 7 24 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Interceptions 7 2 9 Blocks 3 0 3 Duels 85 18 103 Duels won 54 13 67 Duels won % 63.5% 72.2% 65.0% Dribbled past – – – Fouls won 16 5 21 Fouls committed 11 2 13 Yellow cards 3 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 · Fulham 2026/27 Penalties conceded 0 – 0 Page 3 of 3 123 Updated 15 Nov 2026

Calvin Bassey’s contract situation at Fulham

The Italy-born Nigeria international joined the London outfit from Ajax in 2023. He has entered the final year of his contract, but the Cottagers have the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Bassey has been an integral part of head coach Alvaro Arbeloa’s side. The ex-Real Madrid boss has described his captain as being one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

“Calvin is one of the best defenders in the Premier League. He plays at a high level with and without the ball. He is doing so well,” Arbeloa said after his performance in a 1-1 draw with United.

However, it is believed Fulham may struggle to keep hold of Bassey if they fail to agree a new long-term deal before January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Manchester United’s plans to reinforce defence widely reported

✅ The player is an appealing target due to dwindling contract

✅ Bassey fits Pochettino’s tactical profile

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine and Calvin Bassey appears to be an attainable target in January.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images