

Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos has admitted to feeling nervous every time he is involved with the Brazil national team.

Called up

Santos was called up by Carlo Ancelotti to play for Brazil during the November international break.

Having turned out against Australia and India during the previous international break, Santos linked up with his fellow countrymen in Singapore.

The United star started during the Selecao’s shock 3-2 defeat to Japan. Santos remained an unused substitute for the 7-0 hammering of Singapore on Tuesday.

Now an established member of the Brazil team, Santos is full of appreciation for the opportunities Ancelotti has handed him. But the nerves have not been completely dispelled.

Andrey Santos’s 2026/27 season Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 6 3 1 10 Minutes 336 161 66 563 Starts 4 2 1 7 Sub appearances 2 1 0 3 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 0 0 Minutes per goal – – – – xG (PL) 0.19 – – 0.19 xA (PL) 0.30 – – 0.30 xG + xA (PL) 0.49 – – 0.49 Avg rating 6.68 6.85 6.21 6.68 Shots 2 0 0 2 Shots on target 1 0 0 1 Shot accuracy % 50.0% – – 50.0% Conversion % 0.0% – – 0.0% Passes 229 124 54 407 Accurate passes 204 115 47 366 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Pass accuracy % 89.1% 92.7% 87.0% 89.9% Key passes 3 0 0 3 Dribbles attempted 2 1 1 4 Dribbles completed 0 0 1 1 Dribble success % 0.0% 0.0% 100.0% 25.0% Tackles 11 6 2 19 Interceptions 5 3 2 10 Tackles + interceptions 16 9 4 29 Blocks 0 0 0 0 Duels 43 17 11 71 Duels won 25 12 10 47 Duels won % 58.1% 70.6% 90.9% 66.2% Dribbled past 1 0 0 1 Fouls won 8 5 2 15 Fouls committed 6 3 0 9 Offsides 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 2 1 0 3 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 0 0 0 Page 3 of 3 123

Honest admission

Santos told club media before flying out to Singapore, “Of course, it will be my first time there in Singapore. It’s always a pleasure for me because I always dreamed for this moment. So, every single call-up, I’m feeling a little bit nervous because, you know, these kind of things can move with your head, you know?”

“I always watch [the squad announcement] with my wife and with my kids. I think this moment is so important for us.”

He also opened up on his relationship with Marlon Gomes of Shakhtar Donetsk and Tottenham Hotspur’s Savinho, two players he grew up with.

“Ah, it’s too easy to say [lots] about Marlon Gomes because we grew up together. We lived together, we studied together. So we played together in the academy and in the first team as well in Vasco da Gama. And now we are together in the national team. I think our connection is too strong, to be honest, and I’m so happy to play with him again.”

“It’s always that football is perfect because it can happen, these things, you know? So it’s the same that can happen with my friends in Brazil. So Savinho [Savio], now he moved to Tottenham.”

“But, you know, we always played together, grew up together and now we play against each other, always! I think this part of football is amazing.”

He added, “He [Savio] is my best friend but it’s a little bit strange because I lived in London and he lived here and now we swap! I told him: ‘Bro! It’s like we swap but that’s fine.’ If he is happy then I am happy as well.”

On Brazil’s unique style of play, Santos remarked, “I think it’s because we’re always happy, you know? So, like you see, and every time people say, for us, it’s joga bonito. You know, we try to create this thing for the people, so for the people that watch the game.”

“I think this connection between the players, between the supporters, is important for us who play.”

Santos’ full attention will now shift to Sunday’s away trip to Liverpool, which will mark Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images