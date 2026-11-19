Manchester United are gearing up for the start of a new era under Mauricio Pochettino, who kicks off his reign this weekend with a game against Liverpool at Anfield. The Red Devils have changed managers at will since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, but several issues have prevented them from reclaiming their glory days.

One of them has been poor recruitment, with several of the English giants’ business in the past decade proving to be disasters. It appears that INEOS, under director of football Jason Wilcox, have broken the jinx in the summer of 2025, when United signed Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Senne Lammens.

The trio played major roles last season, especially under Michael Carrick, who guided the team to third in the Premier League table. However, the Englishman failed to replicate that form this campaign, with questions raised about the summer’s recruitment.

Carrick ultimately lost his job this month, with United moving to appoint Pochettino to get them out of trouble. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Pochettino wants an upgrade on Wilcox at the Theatre of Dreams. An update on the situation has now emerged that will please United fans.

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Pochettino wants United to target Paul Mitchell

According to Football Insider, Pochettino has advised United to appoint Paul Mitchell as Wilcox’s replacement at Old Trafford. The report states: “Mauricio Pochettino has recommended Paul Mitchell as Manchester United’s next sporting director to replace Jason Wilcox, Football Insider understands.”

“Sources say that Pochettino is keen to see Mitchell replace Wilcox at Old Trafford after the pair previously worked well together at Southampton and Tottenham.”

The report confirms that INEOS considered Mitchell for the position of director of football in October 2023 but eventually settled on Wilcox for the job six months later.

Who is Paul Mitchell?

Mitchell first caught the eye during his stint with Southampton, where he worked closely with Pochettino. After the Argentine left for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2014, the Englishman followed suit.

The two continued their successful partnership until Mitchell left Tottenham Hotspur in 2016 following a disagreement with Daniel Levy. He would go on to hold similar positions at RB Leipzig and Monaco, before moving to Newcastle United in 2024.

Mitchell, however, left the Magpies last year after 11 months amid reports of differences with then-manager Eddie Howe. The 45-year-old is yet to return to football and could be available to join immediately.

United certainly need to get their recruitment right in 2027, starting from January, to provide Pochettino with the tools to succeed at Old Trafford. Mitchell could be key to the Argentine’s quest to re-establish the Red Devils among the crème de la crème of European football.

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