Manchester United have confirmed Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff as the new head coach officially takes charge.

Underway

Pochettino finally arrived in Manchester earlier today to kick-start his tenure as United boss. He was handed the role last week following the sacking of Michael Carrick.

Carrick was dismissed owing to United’s extremely poor start to the 2026/27 season. Carrick managed just one Premier League victory, the 5–2 triumph over Ipswich Town at the end of August. He leaves United in the relegation zone, having gained just eight points from a possible 30.

In their announcement of Carrick’s departure, United noted that the team’s woeful form left them little choice but to take radical action.

United moved with speed to secure Pochettino’s services, triggering his release clause. But he opted to see out the USMNT’s two games with Haiti before jetting to England to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United managerial record Stat Michael Carrick From 21/11/2021 To 12/11/2026 Played 35 Won 17 Drawn 9 Lost 9 Win % 48.6% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

But Pochettino sent some of his lieutenants to pave the way for his arrival. Now, United have confirmed Pochettino’s staff.

The club have also outlined that the entirety of Carrick’s team has followed him through the exit door.

Club statement

United highlight, “Pochettino is joined at United by a team of loyal staff he has worked with at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and USA.”

“Join us in welcoming Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Alec Scott and Sebastiano Pochettino.”

United further state, “The club can confirm the departures of Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans, Steve Holland, Craig Mawson and Jonathan Woodgate alongside Michael Carrick.”

“We would like to thank the group for their total commitment, dedication and professionalism, and we wish them all good luck for the future.”

Interestingly, United have not named Silvia Tuya as part of Pochettino’s coaching apparatus, but it’s understood she will join him.

Sully reports, “Understand Silvia Tuya is expected to join Pochettino’s staff at #MUFC, despite not being named in the official announcement.”

“Tuya is a strength and conditioning coach, and holds a PhD in Sports Science from the University of Barcelona. Date not confirmed as to when she’ll join.”

Understand Silvia Tuya is expected to join Pochettino’s staff at #MUFC, despite not being named in the official announcement. Tuya is a strength and conditioning coach, and holds a PhD in Sports Science from the University of Barcelona. Date not confirmed as to when she’ll join. https://t.co/LPrdpXemQB — Sully (@SullyTalkz) November 18, 2026

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Liverpool at Anfield.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images