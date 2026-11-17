Former Manchester United coach Travis Binnion could reportedly be poised to seal a quick Premier League comeback, amidst bewilderment at the club over his dismissal.

United exit

Binnion departed United last week following the sacking of Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick. United released a statement, confirming that Carrick had been relieved of his duties amidst the dreadful start to the season.

Carrick oversaw just one Premier League victory all term, against Ipswich Town at the end of August. United currently sit in 18th position, having amassed a meagre eight points from their opening 10 games.

No member of Carrick’s backroom staff was spared, Binnion included; he had vacated his Under-21s position to join the first-team set-up following the legendary midfielder’s appointment in succession to Ruben Amorim.

Binnion played a part in United finishing third and securing Champions League football after a two-year absence. It’s well known that he was popular with multiple members of the first-team squad, who constantly spoke about how they enjoyed working with him.

Manchester United’s record this season Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 08/11/2026 Premier League H Aston Villa 4-4 D 03/11/2026 UEFA Champions League H AS Roma 3-2 W 31/10/2026 Premier League A Chelsea 0-2 L 25/10/2026 Premier League H Bournemouth 0-3 L 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L

Instead of restoring him to the youth set-up, United decided to release Binnion too, clearing the way for United boss Mauricio Pochettino to begin with his own hand-picked coaches and assistants.

According to the Daily Mail, there is surprise at the decision to let Binnion go. The newspaper also notes that there is Premier League interest in Binnion, with Everton in particular a likely destination due to Nick Cox.

Binnion update

The Daily Mail reveals, “It was the departure of Travis Binnion, rather than Carrick, that raised the most eyebrows among figures working in football over the past few days.”

“Agents and first-team players privately described their surprise at seeing Binnion – a long-time academy figure before stepping up to the first team to help Darren Fletcher as interim and then Carrick – leave the club.”

“Agency sources believe rival Premier League academies will move quickly to recruit him, with Everton seen as one potential landing spot. United’s former academy head Nick Cox is now Everton technical director and has already recruited Dave Hughes and Tom Curtis, who worked under Binnion at United.”

It’s understood that despite his first-team promotion, Binnion kept tabs on Carrington’s youngsters and their development trajectories.

Pochettino will take charge of his first game as United boss this weekend when the club faces Liverpool at Anfield.

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