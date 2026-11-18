

Mauricio Pochettino has made his first address as Manchester United head coach, having officially taken over the reins today.

First day

Pochettino finally landed in Manchester on Wednesday and immediately made his way to Carrington for his first day on the job.

The Argentine coach was named the new United boss last week following Michael Carrick’s dismissal. Carrick paid the price for United’s woeful start to the season, which currently has the team in the relegation zone.

Pochettino was unable to commence work immediately, having elected to oversee the USMNT’s two fixtures against Haiti; as a gesture of goodwill, some of his backroom staff were released early to United in preparation for his arrival.

For Pochettino and his backroom staff, all attention now shifts to Sunday’s trip to Anfield to face Liverpool. He will undoubtedly be eager to get off the mark in style, and a victory would accomplish precisely that.

Pochettino’s first address as United manager saw him express his wish to restore success at Old Trafford and turn around recent troubles.

Inaugural address

He said, “Hi Reds, here Mauricio Pochettino. I am looking forward to meeting you guys.”

“I hear too many good things about you.”

“I hope we bring all the happiness, working together and connecting together.”

A message from Mauricio 💬❤️ 🤳 #ShotOnSnapdragon https://t.co/2lBLkMaGY6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

“That is going to be a special scene to support and to make our players fly on the field and to get the result that we deserve.”

Pochettino commenced his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 before joining Southampton, where he achieved a club-record Premier League points tally in 2014.

He then undertook five seasons at Tottenham Hotspur, during which he established the North London outfit as consistent Champions League contenders and guided them to the final in 2019.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Managerial career Stat 2008/09–2012/13 2012/13–2013/14 2014/15–2019/20 2023/24 Seasons 2008/09–2012/13 2012/13–2013/14 2014/15–2019/20 2023/24 Club RCD Espanyol Barcelona Southampton FC Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea FC Played 161 60 293 51 Won 53 23 160 27 Drawn 38 18 60 10 Lost 70 19 73 14 Goals for 184 87 559 107 Goals against 218 73 322 76 Win % 32.9% 38.3% 54.6% 52.9% Source: Wikipedia and API-Football

The 54-year-old also won the Ligue 1 title, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions with Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Chelsea in 2023. It’s from Chelsea that he took the USMNT job.

Featured image by Omar Vega via Getty Images