Mauricio Pochettino has described becoming Manchester United head coach as a privilege and revealed how the 1999 Champions League final helped forge his affection for the club.

Pochettino begins work after Carrick’s dismissal

Pochettino began work on Wednesday after United appointed him on a two-and-a-half-year contract following former head coach Michael Carrick’s dismissal. He had remained with the United States for two final Nations League fixtures against Haiti.

The Argentine has little preparation time before his first assignment. United travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Sunday, giving the new coaching staff only a few days to work with the returning internationals.

“For me the best coach in the history of the sport”

Pochettino acknowledged that his excitement was accompanied by an appreciation of the job’s scale (via Manchester United’s official website): “Of course, like always happens, it’s a lot of responsibility to be a head coach of this amazing club and I have plenty of energy and I’m looking forward to start to work with the players.”

That urgency was evident after he travelled directly from his final engagement with the United States. Pochettino made clear that preparations for Liverpool took precedence over recovering from the journey: “Yes, I think it’s an opportunity, it’s a privilege to be head coach of Manchester United and I think we cannot waste time. We need to be ready to compete Sunday and now it’s not to think, to rest, it’s not to think, to sleep, it’s to be ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition on Anfield.”

Asked how long he had wanted the position, the 54-year-old explained that he generally concentrates on his current responsibilities rather than looking too far ahead. However, he admitted that the chance to take charge at Old Trafford was impossible to reject.

“When I feel that possibility to be a head coach of Manchester United, you cannot turn down and I know that it’s a massive responsibility, but at the same time that responsibility is energy, is excitement, is about to give your best and to challenge yourself,” Pochettino said.

His connection to United stretches back to the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Pochettino was in Barcelona with goalkeeping coach Toni Jiménez, then his Espanyol team-mate, and recalled that both men were supporting the Red Devils during their dramatic comeback.

That evening also strengthened his admiration for former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Pochettino said: “From there I was so excited not to see Manchester United, no, and more, no, with the admiration of Sir Alex Ferguson, for me the best coach in the history of the sport.”

Pochettino later encountered Ferguson after taking Southampton to Old Trafford in 2013. The pair also met at a London restaurant, an occasion the Argentine included among his memories of the club.

From Espanyol defender to the Old Trafford dugout

Pochettino began his senior playing career with Newell’s Old Boys before representing Espanyol, Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux. The former central defender also earned 20 caps for Argentina.

He started his coaching career with Espanyol in 2009 and took over at Southampton in January 2013. Pochettino joined Tottenham Hotspur in May 2014 and led the club to the 2019 Champions League final before leaving that November.

He subsequently won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France with Paris Saint-Germain, then managed Chelsea during the 2023/24 season. Pochettino coached the United States from September 2024 until November 2026 before becoming United head coach.

Final Thoughts

Pochettino says becoming United head coach is both a privilege and a major responsibility.

He has prioritised preparations for Sunday’s match at Liverpool after travelling from the United States.

The 1999 Champions League final helped create his affection for United and admiration for Ferguson.

Featured image by Jamie Squire via Getty Images