Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made building a positive culture his immediate priority, with the Argentine determined to give his players the freedom and support required to perform.

Pochettino inherits a side in the relegation zone

Pochettino emerged as a candidate to replace former head coach Michael Carrick on 9 November, when United were reviewing their position after three victories in 15 matches. A framework agreement followed two days later before Carrick was dismissed on 12 November with the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

United confirmed Pochettino’s appointment on 13 November, with his tenure beginning five days later after he completed his final two fixtures as United States manager. He arrived at Carrington with a group of long-serving coaches and is preparing for his first match, against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Culture, freedom and trust top the new head coach’s agenda

Asked about the attraction of taking over during a difficult period, Pochettino insisted in an interview published by Manchester United’s official website that the club’s potential mattered more than its present predicament. He said: “It’s a mistake to see the situation. We need to see the potential of this club.”

The 54-year-old accepted that he and his staff must take responsibility for the circumstances they have inherited. However, his immediate focus is creating an environment in which players can connect with football naturally rather than becoming burdened by United’s position.

“The player needs to express their talent. We need to create the environment and the platform for the player to perform,” Pochettino explained. “Pressure needs to bring energy. Responsibility needs to bring energy.”

He wants happiness and freedom to underpin performances, with players motivated by their teammates, families, club and supporters. Pochettino believes his staff can establish shared principles from scratch, develop their own philosophy and harness the power of the fanbase to move United towards the level he feels the club deserves.

Culture will therefore be at the centre of his early work. “To create the culture is the most important. To have the culture is the most important. Create the habit, the principle,” he said, adding that those standards should help United compete to win every match.

Pochettino also offered firm backing to the existing group rather than dwelling on perceived shortcomings. “The best squad that we can have,” he said, when asked what he thinks of the current squad. “The players that we have and we need to love the players that we have. We need to support the players. We need to provide all the tools for them to perform.” His staff’s responsibility is now to help that ability translate onto the pitch.

Trust formed the core of his first message to the players. Pochettino said he has faith in the squad, coaching staff, club and supporters, while stressing the need for chemistry between the players, coaches, directors and owners. “I think we need to be united because in the end, we are Manchester United.” He also called for genuine, natural leadership as the club establishes its new approach.

The career that brought Pochettino to Old Trafford

Pochettino began his managerial career with Espanyol in January 2009 before joining Southampton four years later. He guided the Saints to eighth place in the 2013/14 Premier League season and was appointed by Tottenham Hotspur in May 2014.

He secured four successive Champions League qualifications with Tottenham and took them to the 2019 final before being dismissed that November. Pochettino later won Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Trophée des Champions with Paris Saint-Germain, then led Chelsea to sixth place and the League Cup final during 2023/24.

The Argentine became United States manager in September 2024. He recorded 23 wins, 12 defeats and two draws, reaching the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup before concluding his tenure with a 2-0 victory over Haiti on 17 November.

Final Thoughts

Pochettino has identified culture and positive habits as immediate priorities.

He wants pressure and responsibility to provide energy rather than burden the squad.

The head coach has promised the existing players trust, support and the tools to perform.

His first match will be against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Featured image by Jeff Dean via Getty Images