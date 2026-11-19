Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has promised to adapt his methods to the club’s identity while working with his trusted staff to restore a winning mentality.

Trusted coaches laid the groundwork at Carrington

United appointed Pochettino last week after dismissing former head coach Michael Carrick, with the team sitting 18th in the Premier League. The Argentine completed his international commitments with the United States before arriving at Carrington on Wednesday.

Jesús Pérez, Toni Jiménez and Sebastiano Pochettino travelled to Manchester ahead of him. They began preparing the squad and coordinating different departments before Sunday’s trip to Liverpool, while United have since confirmed five members of his backroom team.

Pochettino outlines his methods and priorities

Speaking to MUTV in the third part of his first interview as United head coach, Pochettino said:

“My closest staff is the most important thing because I think after to work for many years together, we know exactly what we need to do, and to have Jesus, Tony and Sebastian in advance provide the capacity now to be in the perfect situation to prepare the game that we have ahead.”

Pochettino then turned to the need for cooperation across Carrington:

“We need to unite all the areas, and every single area needs to be important and with the responsibility to know that they can affect directly in the way that after that we need to perform, because then the main thing is on the field, the players.”

The head coach said this work must ultimately benefit the players: “We need to work so hard that that players feel the freedom to translate the talent and to perform in the way that we want, because that is the key.”

On adapting his approach to United, he said:

“We need to know the identity of the club, the culture, the philosophy, and then with this sense of knowing the history of the club is to try to create all together, because we are all different, a culture, a philosophy that can respect that identity of the history of the club, but at the same time performing.”

Pochettino also accepted personal responsibility for results and identified clear communication between the coaching staff and other departments as essential.

The new boss is also conscious of supporters’ expectations after United’s difficult opening to the campaign. His ambition is to give fans an enjoyable experience at Old Trafford and on their travels, shaped by his staff’s vision.

“The most important is for us to start to work hard to recover those feelings, the feelings about being winners, to win games, to perform, but that is not only to talk about to win, it’s about to start to act and to change things.”

Final Thoughts

Pochettino says his long-serving staff have helped United prepare for Liverpool.

He will adapt his approach to the club’s history, culture and identity.

Better communication across Carrington is central to his plans.

The head coach wants actions, rather than words, to restore a winning mentality.

Featured image by JC Ruiz via Getty Images