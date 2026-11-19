Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has promised a brave, front-foot approach against Liverpool while insisting his players must earn the supporters’ backing through their performances.

A rapid appointment amid United’s relegation battle

United confirmed Pochettino’s appointment on 13 November after dismissing former head coach Michael Carrick, with the club 18th after taking eight points from 10 Premier League games. The Argentine formally began work at Carrington on Wednesday after completing his final two United States fixtures, having already made building a positive culture his immediate priority.

Pochettino sets out his Anfield expectations

In the fourth part of his first interview, published by Manchester United’s official website, Pochettino addressed Sunday’s trip to Anfield and the relationship he wants to build with the club’s supporters.

He said: “Well, I know very well what means that game and how important it is. I think we know very well that it’s going to be a tough game, but at the same time we believe in our way and for sure we are going to compete and we are going to go there to Anfield with the idea to win and be brave and to be Manchester United.”

Pochettino added that the club’s history establishes clear expectations. His side must play without fear, take the initiative and challenge a strong Liverpool team.

Asked about his eventual Old Trafford bow, the 54-year-old declined to look too far ahead. His focus remains on adapting quickly, with Pochettino thanking the staff, other employees and directors who helped him settle during his first few hours at Carrington.

The new head coach also rejected the idea of immediately making demands of the fans. He believes the team must first provide the energy and commitment required to reconnect the stands with the pitch.

Pochettino explained: “I’m not going to ask nothing because always we demand, demand, demand to the fans, but we need to provide to the fans before we demand. I think we need to be the next to connect. We need to be the part that we create that energy that connects with the fans, to provide the fans.”

He wants supporters to see a team that fights, respects United’s history and plays to win. Pochettino is confident that such an approach will draw a powerful response from a fanbase he already regards highly.

The scale of that support became apparent to him during a recent visit to an American football event in Cincinnati. Several players approached to shake his hand, congratulate him on becoming United’s head coach and identify themselves as Red Devils supporters.

Reflecting on how frequently that happened, he said: “From 10 people that I crossed, I say 9, but maybe 8 were Manchester United fans.”

Pochettino concluded:

“We are going to work so hard for you to feel proud about the team, the players and of course that is the most important, the club. And yes, we are here to try to do everything to recover that feeling about to win and being a place that you deserve to be.”

Final Thoughts

Pochettino intends to send United out to attack and play without fear at Anfield.

He believes the team must earn the supporters’ backing through effort and positive football.

The head coach is concentrating on adapting quickly before turning his attention to his Old Trafford debut.

Pochettino has promised to work towards restoring pride and a winning feeling at United.

Featured image by Alex Grimm via Getty Images