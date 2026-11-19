

Manchester United are gearing up for their blockbuster Premier League clash against arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Lots of things have changed since the dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa, with Mauricio Pochettino taking over from Michael Carrick.

Multiple stars had suffered injuries before the November international break, which further broke the team’s back and eventually resulted in the former United midfielder getting the sack.

However, things are beginning to clear up, with Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford reportedly set to feature in the matchday squad for the trip to Anfield.

Injury boost

In further good news, Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu could also be in contention after the pair recovered from their issues.

Harry Maguire, Patrick Dorgu 26/27 stats Stat Harry Maguire Patrick Dorgu Apps 13 7 Minutes 1043 271 Starts 12 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0 3 Yellow cards 5 2 Red cards 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1

The centre-back had hobbled off against Villa after a back spasm, while the Dane did not feature for his national team as tests showed he was not fully fit.

United’s official website has provided an update, claiming that both defenders took part in training on Thursday.

“Mauricio Pochettino has taken his first training session at Carrington and there was some positive team news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Liverpool.

ℹ️ Harry and Patrick returned to training today, as Mauricio took his first session 💪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 19, 2026

Maguire, Dorgu in contention to face Liverpool

“The new Manchester United head coach worked with his players and was able to call upon Harry Maguire and Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu.

“Thankfully, last season’s matchwinner at Anfield took part in the full session. It was also encouraging to see Dorgu feature.”

Maguire’s experience will be key as Pochettino embarks on a dangerous journey, while Dorgu’s versatility could also prove useful.

The Argentine has a gargantuan task on his hands, as he seeks to take the club back into the European places. Currently, the Red Devils are languishing in the relegation zone.

The new boss will need to improve the players’ physical conditioning, while getting them to play for the badge.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images