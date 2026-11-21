Manchester United loanee Altay Bayindir is facing a complicated situation following his move to LaLiga over the summer. The Turkey international joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan following the arrival of Karl Darlow at Old Trafford to deputise for Senne Lammens.

The Belgian custodian has endured an underwhelming campaign so far, but remains the established No. 1 at the Theatre of Dreams. Bayindir had struggled for game time last campaign following the arrival of Lammens, and opted to leave in a temporary move to Spain this summer in search of regular football.

However, the decision is yet to earn dividends, with the 28-year-old also struggling for game time in LaLiga. Bayindir made his debut for Celta Vigo earlier this month in the 5-0 win over Salamanca in the Copa del Rey, and that remains his only appearance this campaign.

A fresh update on the Turkey international’s future has now emerged.

Altay Bayındır Stats 2025/26 Season Stat 2025/26 Season 2025/26 Apps 6 Minutes 540 Starts 6 Avg rating 6.58 Saves 13 Goals conceded 11 Save % 54.2% Clean sheets 0 Penalties saved 0 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat 2025/26 xG conceded (PL) 9.24 Goals prevented (PL) -1.76 Passes 177 Accurate passes 107 Pass accuracy % 60.5% Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Page 2 of 2 12

Bayindir’s loan could be terminated

According to the print edition of Faro de Vigo, as cited by Sport Witness, Bayindir’s stay in Galicia could be cut short come January. The report states: “Celta Vigo are making plans for the January transfer window, and that could include getting rid of their current loanee.”

The LaLiga side is set to assess the situation of players currently on loan at the club, and it is believed that Bayindir’s lack of involvement could see him moved on. The Turkey international remains behind Andrei Radu in the pecking order at the Balaídos and his situation is unlikely to change in the next few months.

Termination of the loan deal and attempting a move to some other club in January may be the only option for Bayindir to secure regular game time in the second half of the season. However, it may not be a straightforward affair.

No indication that United will entertain a break clause

The report goes on to add that there has been no indication that United would agree to terminate the move at the turn of the year. However, the situation could change if the Red Devils or Bayindir have a change of heart in the winter transfer window.

The Turkish custodian is no longer in the Premier League giants’ plans and, while the final decision will rest on Mauricio Pochettino, the club will be eager to move him on. However, his lack of game time could make it hard to attract potential suitors, which could prompt the Red Devils to consider alternative arrangements in January.

Meanwhile, Bayindir will also be keen to seek a fresh start and get his career back on track as soon as possible. The player still has a lot of football left in him and may not be willing to spend the next six months warming the bench.

However, the report does not clarify whether there are any options in the contract to terminate the loan deal, but suggests that O Celtiña are already scouting the market for Bayindir’s possible replacement.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Bayindir has struggled for game time and could be eager to leave

⚠️ United may struggle to find him alternate suitors in mid-season if he returns.

TPP view

We believe Bayindir could be tempted to end his stay in Celta Vigo in January but United are likely to consider all factors before making a decision.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images