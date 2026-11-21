Manchester United had four players in loan action on Saturday afternoon.

Ethan Wheatley

The big loan news was the return of Wheatley, who has not played since the start of the season.

The striker played 59 minutes of Lincoln City’s 0-1 loss to Wrexham.

He made one key pass and completed 67% of his overall attempts.

Wheatley won one of two duels but lost both his aerial battles in a difficult afternoon for the 20-year-old.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald played 90 minutes of Rotherham’s 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town.

He made two key passes and also two of his crosses found their intended target.

The young midfielder made 77% of his passes but just 20% of his long ball attempts.

He also had one shot that hit the woodwork as he was a lick of paint away from adding a goal to another fine performance.

The youngster made one interception and four clearances for his side.

The midfielder also won his only aerial battle but just two out of nine ground battles.

Dan Gore

Gore came on as a substitute in the 33rd minute and played the rest of Luton Town’s 2-1 win away to Burton.

He completed 83% of his passes and had one shot on goal.

Gore also made an interception and won three of his ground duels.

Jacob Devaney

Finally, the young Irish midfielder made his return to Hibernian’s line-up as he was subbed on in their 0-4 defeat to Dundee United.

He played 15 minutes of the match and made one key pass.

Devaney completed 83% of his passes and lost his only duel attempt during his time on the pitch.

Ethan Wheatley stats vs Wrexham

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.02 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 10/15 (67%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 7/9 (78%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/6 (50%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 22 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Possession lost 7 Total carrying distance 18.2 m Carries 3 Total progression 2.7 m Def. contributions 3 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 5 Ground duels (won) 3 (1) Aerial duels (won) 2 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 1

Featured image by Ian MacNicol via Getty Images