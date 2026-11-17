Manchester United strikers are having a nightmare of a season.

The club’s first-choice number nine, Benjamin Sesko, scored two goals in his first six appearances, but the Slovenian has not featured for the side since September due to a shin injury, which will keep him on the sidelines until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, his cover, Joshua Zirkzee, who came very close to departing Old Trafford on deadline day, has two goals to his name in 10 games.

Chido Obi’s loan move has become a nightmare

Manchester United also have Danish talent Chido Obi on their books, but for now, he is not considered ready for their first team despite making eight appearances under Ruben Amorim.

Accordingly, United sent him to the Netherlands to spend the season with Willem II last summer.

Willem II are enduring a disastrous campaign, as they find themselves in the relegation zone, akin to his parent club. The Eredivisie outfit are still waiting for their first win in the league after 12 games.

They have already had three different managers, massively hampering any possibility of Obi finding his feet at his new club.

It is over two months since the former Arsenal sensation left United for Willem II on loan, and he is yet to start a game or score a goal in the Netherlands.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United insert break clauses into the contracts of each young player they send on loan. They can be activated in the January window, and “the club will consider recalling Obi from a nightmare spell.”

The 18-year-old has been an unused substitute in both of Jurgen Streppel’s games in charge. “It’s obviously early days in his tenure, but United will look to recall the young striker in January if he is not getting any minutes,” the report states.

It is understood there wasn’t much interest in the young striker over the summer, making the Eredivisie outfit a relatively appealing option despite United knowing Willem would struggle to retain their top-flight status.

The potential return of Obi and reported departure of JJ Gabriel to Real Madrid would further raise questions over United’s ability to provide suitable pathways to their highly rated prospects.

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