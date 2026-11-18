Manchester United talent Jacob Devaney has outlined a lofty ambition under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino, even as he progresses with his loan spell at Hibernian.

Setback

Devaney returned to the Scottish Premiership in the summer, joining Hibernian on an initial season-long loan. Hibernian retain the option of making the transfer permanent.

The midfielder captained United’s Premier League 2 side for the first half of last season, before moving to St Mirren, where he made 18 appearances.

Devaney also featured for the Red Devils in pre-season against Wrexham and Rosenborg. He found the back of the net in the latter.

But his start at Hibs was disrupted as he picked up an ankle injury against Dundee United at Tannadice last month. Devaney came on as a 77th-minute substitute but was sent off just six minutes later for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. The challenge also came at great personal cost as he was injured.

The setback saw the United youngster miss the early stages of Marink Reedijk’s tenure as Hibs boss. Devaney has now returned to action and is currently with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s as they push for qualification to the European Championship.

Speaking to reporters, Devaney outlined that he is eager to make up for lost time. He also spoke about Michael Carrick’s sacking and his desperate urge to break through under Pochettino.

Devaney’s remarks

The 19-year-old said of his time at Easter Road, “I’m enjoying it. I’ve had a tough four weeks with injury, going back, getting injured. But I was always trying to get back fit for Hibs and play games for them.”

J. Devaney’s 2026/27 record Stat Premiership Season 2026/27 Club Hibernian Competition Premiership Apps 5 Minutes 261 Starts 4 Sub appearances 1 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – Avg rating 6.31 Shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 166 Pass accuracy % 86.0% Key passes 3 Page 1 of 2 12 Stat Premiership Dribbles attempted 0 Dribbles completed 0 Dribble success % – Tackles 10 Interceptions 5 Tackles + interceptions 15 Blocks 3 Duels 33 Duels won 15 Duels won % 45.5% Dribbled past – Fouls won 1 Fouls committed 9 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 1 Penalties won – Penalties conceded – Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Page 2 of 2 12

“It worked out that I could just make this game. Obviously, I’ll give everything I can for Ireland in these two games, and then go back to Hibs and do the same there.”

He added about Carrick’s dismissal, “It’s not nice to see when someone loses their job.”

“But yes, I’ve only got good things to say. Of course, there’s a new man in now. That’s football; it changes all the time. I’ve experienced that a lot in the short career that I’ve had so far.”

“But, as I said, I’ll back myself to go in at United at the start of next season and impress.”

For now, his full focus is on Hibs and forcing his way back into Reedijk’s plans.

“The main aim is to go back and play as many games as I can. We’ve got the cup final with Hibs against Rangers, so it’d be nice to get a winner’s medal with it as well!”

“[Hampden] is a great place. I was gutted not to be able to play in the semis, but the lads at Hibs were amazing in that semi. So hopefully, I can get back in the team.”

Meanwhile, United return to action on Sunday when they face Liverpool at Anfield. It will be Pochettino’s first game in charge of the team.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images