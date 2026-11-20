

Manchester United may have a decision to make over Mason Mount come January, given what is emerging from Italy.

More than three years after joining from Chelsea in a £60 million deal, Mount has never justified that investment from the Red Devils.

Mason Mount 2026-27 Stat Mason Mount · UEFA Champions League Mason Mount · Premier League M. Mount · League Cup Mason Mount Competition UEFA Champions League Premier League League Cup All competitions Apps 4 5 1 10 Minutes 167 164 73 404 Starts 1 1 1 3 Sub appearances 3 4 0 7 Goals 0 0 1 1 Assists 0 0 0 0 Goals + assists 0 0 1 1 Shots 1 7 2 10 Shots on target 0 1 1 2 Key passes 1 5 0 6 Dribbles attempted 3 7 1 11 Dribbles completed 2 5 0 7 Dribble success % 66.7% 71.4% 0.0% 63.6% Fouls committed 1 3 1 5

In truth, the United number seven has not been horrendous. In fact, he has shown glimpses of brilliance now and then.

He is the type of player who, when watched, reveals a coach’s tactical plan because he executes it perfectly. That is why almost every gaffer seems to like him.

However, injury problems have denied him consistency.

Mysterious knocks picked up in training, often after strong displays, have stopped the former Chelsea star building momentum and nailing down a regular starting spot.

As Mauricio Pochettino’s era kicks off, Mount appears to have the next few weeks to prove himself. Otherwise, come January, INEOS could contemplate cashing in on him, with an exit route opening up.

Napoli eye Mount

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Napoli, in their quest to strengthen their squad, will not just target United’s Joshua Zirkzee. They are also set to try and sign Mason Mount.

The Partenopei will be ready to strike a deal in January if INEOS “are open to a favourable transfer.” It is still too soon to judge whether United would look to cash in on Mount.

Last chance saloon

That said, over the next month Pochettino will get a proper look at the players at his disposal. Mount, like every other player, will get the chance to shape his fate at M16.

If he clicks in the Argentine’s tactical plan, then he could save his United career.

But if he fails to prove his worth, he may be one of the casualties as INEOS looks to overhaul this United squad into one that can steer them back to glory.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ Claims come from an outlet that at times relies on speculation

TPP view

We believe this is speculation, feeding off Mount’s situation at Manchester United, where he has never secured a key role.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images

