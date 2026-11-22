Manchester United kick off the Mauricio Pochettino era with a blockbuster game against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, 22 November, in the Premier League. The Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League after 10 games this season and have registered just one win in the league.

The Argentine, as such, has a mini challenge at hand as he attempts to get a faltering side firing on all cylinders. Pochettino will have to make do with the options at hand until at least the January transfer window, when he could have the chance to seek squad improvements.

The 54-year-old is facing a daunting task, as the team is set to play 11 times in 34 days starting on Sunday. Immediately after the Liverpool match is a trip to Portugal to face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Pochettino will be eyeing a long run in Europe

United returned to the Champions League this season following a two-year absence. However, their run in Europe has hardly been convincing.

The Red Devils started well, securing a 4-0 win over Sabah on Matchday One, which remains their only clean sheet across competitions this season. However, the English giants succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid next.

Things went from bad to worse in their third game in Europe’s premier club competition, with Como thrashing them 4-1. That also prompted Bruno Fernandes to publicly question former manager Michael Carrick’s tactics.

United looked set for another disaster in the game against AS Roma, in which they were 2-0 behind by the 17th minute. However, the English giants fought back to secure a 3-2 win to keep hopes alive of progressing to the knockouts.

The English giants are currently 17th in the table, with the top eight securing automatic qualification to the next stage, while teams from ninth to 24th have to go through play-offs. A win against Sporting next week could massively help their cause, but the Portuguese club have already begun preparations for the tie.

Manchester United Champions League Results: 2026/27 Season Date H/A Opponent Score Result 03/11/2026 H AS Roma 3-2 W 21/10/2026 A Como 1-4 L 13/10/2026 A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 10/09/2026 H Sabah FA 4-0 W

Paulo Fonseca to watch United game against Liverpool

Speaking after Saturday’s 4-0 win over União da Serra, as cited by A Bola, Sporting boss Paulo Fonseca revealed that he will keep a close watch on how United perform under Pochettino this weekend. He said: “We’re preparing for the upcoming matches with the little time we have.”

“We need to make the most of our training sessions and focus on Manchester United, especially as they have a new manager. The analysis we’ve done so far will be thrown out. Tomorrow, we’ll be keeping a close eye on Pochettino’s United. With that in mind, we need to make the most of our time. We’ll then have time to think about FC Porto.”

Sporting have been on fire this season in Europe, winning three of their four games and are 10th in the table. As such, Fonseca’s side are likely to pose some problems for Pochettino.

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person also suggests that the Portuguese club are preparing to make United’s visit to the Estádio José Alvalade a daunting experience for the Argentine.

Red Devils fans, however, will hope that their new manager will manage to get the better of Sporting in their first visit to Lisbon in over two decades. Much, though, will depend on how United manage to fare against Liverpool on Sunday.

Featured image by Luke Hales via Getty Images